Tom Brady may be a multi-millionaire, but the his idea of making memories with his family is the same as most fathers. The quarterback took to Instagram after ending what appeared to be a highlight weekend for the family. In the post, the quarterback revealed that he and his kids had enjoyed a trip to Disneyland.

The photos were captioned with a playful accusation of calling out his kids for lying about how scared they were by one ride in particular:

"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill')"

How much did Tom Brady spend on tickets at Disneyland?

Tom Brady at Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Based on the pictures, the retired quarterback and two kids went on the trip to Disneyland. Assuming they booked the theme park hotel and also got the accompanying passes for a weekend at the other couple of packaged parks, the quarterback dropped likely close to $5,000, according to the park's website.

While this chunk of change would likely set back most families for months, the quarterback likely took the costs in stride.

How much is Tom Brady making in retirement?

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In terms of NFL compensation, the retired quarterback doesn't appear to be making a cent. However, despite retiring, his income likely hasn't dropped to zero. The quarterback has a movie that just passed through theaters and he's also been spotted in numerous commercials.

Of course, that isn't saying he is still drawing a profit against his purchases and expenses. The quarterback just spent at least $40-60 million in getting a chunk of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to an estimate made by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The quarterback is also on the hook for nearly $400 million in a deal with FOX to call NFL games for the next decade starting in 2024. Considering the size and scope of the deal, it would be a surprise that he hasn't earned some kind of signing bonus or pre-work payment from the deal.

Either way, at a roughly $300 million net worth per Clutch Points, Brady can definitely afford to kick his and his family's feet up for a while with an open checkbook if desired.

