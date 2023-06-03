Tom Brady and his career came to an end this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL. The legendary quarterback holds nearly all of the records that the league has such as passing yards and playoff wins and his career is one that few, if any, can come close to duplicating.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Brady was asked if he wanted any of his children to follow in his footsteps and play in the league. More specifically, his older son Jack, who plays quarterback himself. To this, he replied:

"I hope he finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something that he loves to do. I don’t think football. Look, a lot of it I wouldn't choose for him to do that because there's too many crazy expectations that people would put on him."

He continued:

"Most of them probably very unfair actually. So whatever path he chooses in his life, my son Benny, my daughter Vivi, whatever they choose, I’m there to support them.”

Jack, whom Tom Brady had with actress Bridget Moynahan, reportedly wants to attend his father's alma mater at the University of Michigan to play football. The former three-time NFL MVP spoke on watching his son playing quarterback on his Let's Go podcast:

“I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with. I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing a football. He’s way smarter. He’s got great work ethic. … But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

The former New England Patriots star added that "he doesn't give a s**t" on how well his son plays. Brady stated that he loves watching him play the game and enjoying it with friends. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner admitted that his son may not play football after this year, when speaking to People Magazine.

How likely will fans see Tom Brady play QB in 2023?

Brady and his first retirement lasted all but 40 days and he came back last March. Yet, in the same interview, the NFL great said he's retired for good now.

He emphasized that him buying into the Las Vegas Raiders will let him stay close to the league for the rest of his life.

There were rumors that he would play for the Raiders this season amid reports of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's injury. But, it seems that the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is content with a seat in the owner's box.

