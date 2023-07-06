IN PHOTOS: NFL Insider Ian Rapoport renews wedding vows with wife Leah in memorable Elvis Presley-themed ceremony

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, popularly known as RapSheet, has recently been making headlines outside of the football realm. In a significant personal milestone, Rapoport and his wife, Leah, renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony held at Presley's Graceland Chapel.

The 43-year-old journalist took to Instagram to share the joyous news, along with pictures from the Elvis Presley-themed ceremony.

"If there is a better way to renew wedding vows… I don’t know it."

Rapoprt then shared some pictures of his trip with his wife in Venice.

"Venice was truly amazing. So, so cool. On to the next stop…"

Rapoport seems to be enjoying his vacation as he's been inactive from Twitter for nearly a week.

Ian Rapoport and his wife Leah share what it's like to balance their relationship around Ian's job

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport

It can be a tough task balancing work and home life when you're on call 24/7 like NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

Ian and Leah, who met in 2006 through a mutual friend at The Grill in Starkville, Mississippi, have managed to navigate the demands of Ian's job while nurturing their relationship. The couple has two sons together, Max and Jude Rapoport. Via the NY Post, Rapoport explained how he does work from home while he's out doing errands while maintaining a home life.

“It doesn’t really work like that. I spend most of my time doing multiple things. Like I’m on the radio and folding laundry, or if it’s summer I’m playing golf and there’s text messaging and tweeting or if there’s news. If I’m doing dishes, it’s a pretty good chance I’m on the phone with someone. I’m so used to doing multiple things that losing train of thought doesn’t come into play."

At the same time, Leah, who understands the focus and dedication Rapoport has to put forward into his work, wants her husband to be all-in when he's working.

“When you’re like this — just go. It’s okay. You’re either on or you’re off. Just don’t come up. If you need something, I’ll bring it down. Don’t try and talk to someone if you’re not gonna be ‘there’. Pretend your studio is elsewhere. It doesn’t help anyone to be halfway in a conversation.”

Ian and Leah have been together since 2006 and have been married for over 13 years. Their enduring relationship serves as a testament to their shared understanding and willingness to navigate the challenges that arise from Ian's demanding career.

