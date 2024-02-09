IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo glams it up for NFL Honors as Christian McCaffrey wins Offensive Player of the Year

NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey has a No. 1 fan in fiancée Olivia Culpo, who has supported him throughout the season. Culpo was there once again with McCaffrey at the recent NFL Honors awards ceremony, where the running back won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

The Miss Universe winner showed up to the event in style, wearing her engagement ring, a white and black outfit, and diamond-encrusted gold bracelets. She was backstage when McCaffrey was given the award, sharing her pride in him.

Olivia Culpo backstage at NFL Honors

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Culpo was not there alone to celebrate her fiancé as the McCaffrey family was also in attendance:

From left to right: Culpo, Christian, Ed McCaffrey, and Lisa McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers star was busy all night as he had little time to spend together. However, she shared with her over five million Instagram followers a special moment with Christian McCaffrey backstage:

The couple backstage at the NFL Honors

She also shared an Instagram reel to her page from the 49ers featuring McCaffrey with a heart emoji:

Culpo with a reel of her fiancée winning his award

Olivia Culpo has often attended games 49ers games, including at Levi's Stadium when the team clinched a spot in this season's Super Bowl against the Detroit Lions. She wore a 49ers-designed top that was made by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Fans will have to wait and see what Culpo has in store for the Super Bowl in Vegas this Sunday.

A thoughtful gesture by Olivia Culpo for her future mother-in-law

On her "Your Mom" podcast, Lisa McCaffrey addressed the high price of a suite at Allegiant Stadium and how her son and Culpo couldn't afford it.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it, not even Christian — moneybags over there — nor moneybags Olivia. So we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now.”

However, Olivia Culpo quickly solved the issue and surprised her with one...or so it seemed. Christian found out about his fiancée's kind gesture but rejected the idea of her buying the suite. When interviewed by Extra TV, the star running back explained why he decided to stop the suite purchase:

"She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."

It looks as though his future wife and mom will watch the game in the stands as the suites range from six figures to upwards of $2.3 million.