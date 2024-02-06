“It was awful, I was crying”: Christian McCaffrey’s mom Lisa shares emotional experience of 49ers’ first-half meltdown in NFCCG

Christian McCaffrey will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl this weekend as the 49ers face the defending champions in the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it was not looking that way when the 49ers faced the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game last month. The team was down 24-7 at halftime, causing 49ers fans to panic.

One fan in particular, Lisa McCaffrey, Christian's mom, was driven to tears. She talked about the experience on her "Your Mom" podcast. Lisa talked about crying in the bathroom when the 49ers were losing to the Lions:

"I left where we were sitting and I went into the gender-neutral bathroom, because it was a private bathroom, shut the door, locked it and I just started bawling.

“It was awful. I was crying and people were coming in and out of our little suite and nobody could say the right thing, and it wasn’t them, it was just nobody could say the right thing, and I’m literally welling up, so I just run in, the bathroom happened to be open, I locked the door and cried for 10 minutes, and then we got back out there and preserved.”

In turn, the San Francisco 49ers outscored the Detroit Lions by a 27-7 margin in the second half of the game. Christian McCaffrey had 132 total yards (90 rushing and 42 receiving) as San Francisco won by a 34-31 score. The star running back had two touchdowns in the win as well.

Christian McCaffrey and his other No. 1 fan this season

McCaffrey with fiancée Olivia Culpo

Lisa McCaffrey is not the only top fan of her son as his fiancée Olivia Culpo shares that role as well. Culpo has attended her fair share of 49ers games this season and been on the sidelines and the stands cheering him on. Lisa also addressed the issue of the couple getting a suite at Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl 58.

She mentioned that it is quite pricey on that same episode of the "Your Mom" podcast. However, Culpo surprised her future mother-in-law with a suite at the stadium for the big game. Christian McCaffrey will have his biggest fans in his mom and Culpo watching him play in the biggest game of his career.