IN PHOTOS: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes step up their style game at friend's wedding

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are one of the NFL's most famous couples. The duo have been together for years and have graced the most prominent occasions on and off the Gridiron.

Following the completion of the 2023 NFL season, the couple has been making frequent public appearances. Their latest stop was at a friend's wedding, where they stole the show with their gorgeous assemble.

In photos posted on Brittany's Instagram page, she and her superstar husband stunned in their wedding attires. Brittany rocked a stunning red dress, while Patrick was dressed to the nines in a black tuxedo and matching shades. The social media influencer and model captioned the image:

"Was the best time celebrating the McDaniel's."

Other images on Brittany's Instagram featured other wedding guests, her and Patrick in less formal wear, and a picture with the couple.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have had a lot to celebrate in 2024

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had a phenomenal end to 2023, and it has only gotten better in 2024. Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs had a stellar postseason run, beating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens to reach Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers proved to be formidable opponents, but Mahomes put up his best performance of the postseason to see his side through. Mahomes won his third Super Bowl and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. Brittany and the rest of his family were present to watch history being made.

As for Brittany Mahomes, she has yet to be outdone by her famous hubby. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut in February 2024.

Sports Illustrated announced the news on their Instagram with the following caption:

"Brittany Mahomes will officially be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue as a 2024 ROOKIE! The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire, and use their platforms to be both seen and heard. 👙 'Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife, and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse. Founder of the world's first-ever dedicated stadium for women's sports, Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family, where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.' - @mj_day."