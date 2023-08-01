In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling steals the show in adorable video with mom Brittany

Patrick Mahomes' two-year-old daughter is growing up quickly in front of his fans. They have been seeing her appear on her mother's social media for a long time now. Sterling always melts the hearts of fans by doing or saying the most adorable things.

Patrick's wife, Brittany, uploaded videos of her son, Bronze, and daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram story. In the video, the former soccer player shows her daughter carrying a doll on her back while she carries her son.

She said:

"You ready? You got your baby? I also got my baby."

In another story, she showed Sterling speaking to her mother and trying to ask for hand sanitizer. Baby Sterling said:

"I need hand sanitizer with mommy."

Patrick Mahomes' wife shared cute videos of her children on social media (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story)

Brittany routinely shares videos and photos of her children. Recently, the fitness enthusiast visited Patrick Mahomes along with her children during the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

Patrick Mahomes tries to balance taking enough and not too much

Patrick Mahomes is committed to striking a balance between receiving fair compensation for his exceptional talent and leaving ample room for the Chiefs to secure other high-quality players.

He admires Tom Brady's approach of prioritizing team success over chasing every last dollar, which serves as an inspiration for him. Mahomes told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

“I’ve looked at Tom’s model and how he did it. That’s it — you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don’t want to be someone that they (use against other players).

"But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.”

While Mahomes acknowledges that he's underpaid, he hopes for a deserving raise in the future.

He proposes innovative ideas, like tying quarterback compensation to a percentage of the salary cap or ensuring that they earn as much as the five highest-paid players at their position.

Despite the limitations of the salary cap system, Mahomes reckons outstanding players like him deserve greater recognition and compensation from the league.