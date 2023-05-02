Camille Kostek is more than just the girlfriend of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. She's an actress, model, and television host who has a following of over one million on Instagram. Kostek has been invited to some pretty lavish parties throughout her entertainment career but none bigger than the Met Gala.

Last year, the television personality was a part of the festivities at the event, even being a part of a panel for E! News. The gala was held recently this year but she decided to sit this one out:

Kostek on her IG story saying she'll be at home for the Met Gala. Credit: @camilliekostek (IG)

Kostek also reflected upon her experience at the 2022 MET event by sharing some photos via her Instagram story. She wore an SS22 Christian Siriano Black & White Corseted Gown:

The actress and model shares the dress she wore last year. Credit: @camilliekostek (IG)

Kostek looked back at her time at the MET gala. Credit: @camilliekostek (IG)

Kostek also shared her experience working at E! as a member of the panel:

Kostek shared a photo of herself on the panel. Credit: @camilliekostek (IG)

The 31-year-old served as a pop culture panelist on the “Live From E!: Met Gala” show last May. The show was the network's highest-rated “Live From E!” telecast prior to COVID limitations in 2020.

Rob Gronkowski on marrying Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski has been dating Camille Kostek since 2013 and their 10-year anniversary is this November. The Super Bowl-winning tight end was asked about marrying the Sports Illustrated model earlier this year:

"We're both super busy with our careers right now. … She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for "Sports Illustrated" once again, and then we got the Super Bowl. Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

We'll see if the former New England Patriots star will add another ring soon with Camille Kostek.

