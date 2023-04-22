Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek teases brand-new SI Swimsuit shoot

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek is a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated (SI).

She recently teased a brand new SI Swimsuit shoot, and now the first pictures of the same have been posted on Instagram by the magazine. Kostek looked stunning in a patterned swimsuit with matching jewelry accessories.

It was part of her 2023 SI Swimsuit shoot portfolio, suggesting that there's more to come.

Was Rob Gronkowski part of Camille Kostek's latest photoshoot?

Camille Kostek said that her line, the Camille collection, came about while having pina coladas when it started raining. That made her want to do an impromptu photoshoot. She posted a few weeks ago:

"We were drinking pina coladas and got caught in the rain … so we found cover and shot at this little tiki bar wearing @thecamillecollection !!!! I linked this in my stories, and the sale on all of my suits right now is MAJOR"

However, it was not immediately clear who the "We" was and if it referred to the SI crew or if she was on a vacation with Rob Gronkowski.

Before Kostek was a swimsuit model, she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2015, where she met Rob Gronkowski. Hence, he has been a constant for her since then, after which she has been involved anytime with SI.

In fact, their love blossomed when Jermaine Wiggins played the wingman for Rob Gronkowski and handed her a note on his behalf. They were volunteering on behalf of the Patriots together for Thanksgiving. It was love at first sight for her as well, as she broke the company code to get in touch with him.

Cheerleaders were not allowed to liaise with players, but she found the urge irresistible to turn down. Costek wrote:

"How it’s going vs How it started 9 years ago today we were volunteering at the @patriots Thanksgiving in a Basket event with @goodwillboston where Rob slipped me his number through @jwiggs85 yes I broke the @patriotscheerleaders rules at the time and called him up … but it was worth it Swipe to the last frame to see our first photo together.

Camille Kostek might be setting the temperatures soaring with her latest photoshoot. Nevertheless, the flame that Rob Gronkowski lit in her heart around a decade back continues to power the couple through.

