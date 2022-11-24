What does Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek do for a living?

Back in 2015, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek made their relationship public and the couple have since been together. Kostek has been a great partner to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and their relationship has grown over the years.

By profession, Camille Kostek can be considered a model, actress, and television host. However, she is primarily known for her own collection of swimwear.

She was a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated in 2019, and with that, she became a well-renowned figure around the world. In May 2022, Kostek was once again featured as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated.

While Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after losing to the Los Angeles Rams last season, Camille Kostek has continued to stay in the limelight.

Gronkowski and Kostek first met in 2013 while the tight end was still playing for the New England Patriots. Kostek was a Patriots cheerleader back then and is now a very successful model. Marriage might be on the cards for the couple one day, but as of now, both Kostek and Gronkowski are pretty happy with their situation.

Camille Kostek doesn't think Rob Gronkowski is done with football

Rob Gronkowski had already returned from his retirement once when he opted to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went on to win the Super Bowl. His girlfriend Camille Kostek believes that the tight end might return to football pretty soon again. Here's what she said to Sports Illustrated:

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again. I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would certainly welcome Gronkowski's return as they need more weapons on offense. However, we might not see the tight end as he seems committed to retirement.

We might see him return to action next season, but there are so many uncertainties currently that it is difficult to say. Only time will reveal if he is truly planning an NFL return.

