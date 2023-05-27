In Photos: Russell Wilson, Ciara enjoy a scenic countryside weekend with family

Denver Broncos superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and his singer-songwriter wife, Ciara, have been enjoying the NFL preseason. This is evident as Wilson posted pictures and videos of the couple enjoying a scenic countryside weekend with family.

The couple partook in horseback riding, sightseeing, and the best the countryside offered. It should serve as pure bliss for Wilson, as he has a proven-it season ahead of him in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell Wilson and Ciara's relationship timeline

Wilson and Ciara are one of American entertainment's most famous couples. The duo has been virtually locked in since they met in 2015, and are waxing strong eight years later.

Let's take a brief look at the timeline of Wilson's union:

May 26, 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara first meet

Wilson and Ciara first met at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. Their meeting led to Wilson asking the singer on a dinner date, where the sparks started to fly, and as they say, the rest is history.

April 28, 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara make their first public appearance

Wilson and Ciara attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner hand-in-hand on April 28, 2015. However, the couple confirmed their relationship that June and their chemistry at the event was undeniable.

March 11, 2016: Russell Wilson and Ciara get engaged

Wilson proposed to Ciara during a surprise vacation in March 2016, following their hectic schedules from Paris Fashion Week a few days earlier. Ciara said yes, and it was quite a romantic affair.

July 6, 2016: Russ and Ciara get married

The celebrity couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 6, 2016. Famous friends like Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and La La Anthony attended the event.

In addition to officially becoming husband and wife, Wilson became step-dad to Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex,Future.

April 28, 2017: Russell Wilson and Ciara welcome their first baby together

After announcing she was pregnant in October 2016, CeeCee gave birth to her first child with Wilson on April 28. Their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

April 14, 2020: Russ Wilson and Ciara welcome their second baby together

After announcing her pregnancy in January 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson, on April 14, 2020.

The proud parents posed for a smiling selfie in the hospital following his birth, posted on Wilson's Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

The couple keeps waxing stronger, and we're looking forward to more happy memories from them and their young family.

Poll : 0 votes