Can Russell Wilson get away with ‘Let’s Ride’ in 2023? Predicting QB’s numbers according to Broncos' schedule

Russell Wilson made major headlines during the 2022 NFL offseason when he was traded to the Denver Broncos. He previously spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning a ring. While the Broncos were instantly elevated to Super Bowl contenders when they landed the proven veteran quarterback, things didn't go as planned in year one.

Wilson proceeded to have one of the worst statistical seasons of his career by just about every possible measure. He had his fewest touchdowns with the lowest completion percentage and quarterback rating in any season. This contributed to a disastrous 5-12 record for the Brocnos in 2022, coming nowhere near an appearance in the NFL playoffs.

Despite his terrible year, Russell Wilson always remained positive and optimistic on his social media accounts as well as during news conferences and interviews. His positivity has always been one of his trademarks, and he is also known for his catchphrases. It was always "Go Hawks" with the Seahawks and now "Let's Ride" with the Broncos.

While his catchphrases have always been met with mixed reactions around the NFL, it didn't really matter when he was having much success in Seattle. Things have changed in Denver, as it doesn't really work while being one of the league's worst quarterbacks. To preserve his image, as well as his brand, he will need to drastically turn things around during the 2023 season.

Russell Wilson's schedule and situation in 2023 will give him an opportunity at redemption

The Denver Broncos made major changes during the 2023 offseason that could significantly improve Russell Wilson's chances at success this year. Most importantly, they acquired coach Sean Payton. He will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was disastrous in his first season as a head coach.

Payton is one of the league's best offensive coaches, turning the once-lowly New Orleans Saints into an annual offensive powerhouse. He also won a Super Bowl ring during his time there, so he's undoubtedly a massive upgrade from Hackett.

The Broncos also used a second-round pick in April to select Marvin Mims Jr. He will join an already strong group of wide receivers, especially with Tim Patrick returning from injury. The improved offensive situation creates a much more favorable atmosphere for Wilson to succeed.

The Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule also provides an opportunity for Wilson to thrive as many potential shootouts could be on the way:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 10 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 2 Sep 17 Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 3 Sep 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Oct 1 Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 8 New York Jets 4:25 p.m ET CBS 6 Oct 12 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 7 Oct 22 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 8 Oct 29 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 - BYE - - 10 Nov 13 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 11 Nov 19 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Nov 26 Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m ET FOX 13 Dec 3 Houston Texans 4:05 p.m ET CBS 14 Dec 10 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 16/17 Detroit Lions TBD 16 Dec 24 New England Patriots 8:15 p.m ET NFL Network 17 Dec 31 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 18 Jan 6/7 Las Vegas Raiders TBD

The AFC West and AFC East divisions feature some of the NFL's most high-powered offenses, with the exception of the New England Patriots. This accounts for nine of Russell Wilson's games on his 2023 schedule. They also face the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, two additional teams that are expected to be high-scorers.

With many potential offensive battles as well as weak defensive teams like the Chicago Bears on the schedule, Russell Wilson could be in line for a strong statistical season in his first year in Sean Payton's favorable system.

Here's what his final stats in 2023 could look like:

4,124 passing yards, 33 TDs, 10 INT, 64% completions, 102.8 rating

Russell Wilson can potentially eclipse 4,000 passing yards for the fifth time in his career, while sticking right around his career-average in most other statistical categories. He also has a legitimate chance of contending for a spot in the playoffs. He better if he wants to continue yelling "Let's Ride" to the fans.

