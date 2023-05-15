Denver Broncos schedule 2023: Game-by-game and win-loss record predictions for all 17 fixtures

The Denver Broncos sacrificed a lot to land Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. After a terrible 2022, they're looking to this year as a fresh start and a chance for them to make the playoffs again. That may be easier said than done, though.

Their schedule isn't all that demanding, but they're still not a very good team on paper. Playing in one of the toughest divisions doesn't help, either.

Denver Broncos Schedule 2023

Russell Wilson and his Broncos will begin their season with a divisional matchup with the Raiders. Here's what the full schedule is.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 10 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 2 Sep 17 Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 3 Sep 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Oct 1 Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 8 New York Jets 4:25 p.m ET CBS 6 Oct 12 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 7 Oct 22 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 8 Oct 29 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 - BYE - - 10 Nov 13 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 11 Nov 19 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Nov 26 Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m ET FOX 13 Dec 3 Houston Texans 4:05 p.m ET CBS 14 Dec 10 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 16/17 Detroit Lions TBD 16 Dec 24 New England Patriots 8:15 p.m ET NFL Network 17 Dec 31 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 18 Jan 6/2007 Las Vegas Raiders TBD

How will they do this year after a brutal 2022?

Denver Broncos 2023: Game-by-game Prediction

Week 1: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Loss, 24-21

The Broncos won't start the Sean Payton era any better than they started the Nathaniel Hackett era. The Raiders aren't an elite team, but they're at least not the worst team in their own division.

Week 2: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Win, 23-17

The Commanders, like the Broncos, aren't expected to be good. They're in a semi-rebuild as the ownership changes hands, so this game could very well go either way. Look for the Broncos to land their first Payton victory at home, though.

Week 3: Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins

Loss, 34-20

The Dolphins outclass the Broncos in almost every facet. The Broncos defense is stout, but it will have issues with the Dolphins' speed, especially when the offense doesn't give the defense much time off the field to rest.

Week 4: Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

Loss, 27-21

The Bears aren't a fearsome team, but they do have better pieces than the Broncos. After a stellar offseason, the Bears are improved and the Broncos remain a question mark. This game could go either way, but the Bears will likely win a close one at home.

Week 5: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Loss, 38-17

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York will make this game a lot more difficult than it would have been in the Zach Wilson era. The Broncos likely would have struggled with the Jets' defense, but now they'll struggle in both facets of the game.

Week 6: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Broncos keep up with the Chiefs?

Loss, 48-28

This game shouldn't be close and it will be another reminder that the Broncos don't belong on prime time as much as they are. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are just that much better.

Week 7: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Win, 24-20

The fact that Aaron Rodgers is in New York makes one game more challenging but another easier. The Broncos' stout defense should be able to make life difficult on Jordan Love, so expect Wilson and company to emerge victorious here.

Week 8: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Loss, 31-21

Once again, the Broncos are not in the same stratosphere as the Chiefs. This one shouldn't be all that close, either, as Mahomes and company should have a relatively easy time this week.

Week 10: Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Loss, 28-13

The Broncos aren't good and the Bills are. It's sometimes as simple as that. With wins likely at a premium in the AFC East, expect Josh Allen and company to play well.

Week 11: Denver Broncos vs, Minnesota Vikings

Loss, 31-30

The Broncos might be better than expected and the Vikings will be worse than expected. It still doesn't fully close the gap between these teams, leaving the Vikings with a tight win.

Week 12: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Loss, 24-14

The Browns will possibly be better this year, but either way, they're a more well-rounded team than the Broncos. Expect Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett to wreak havoc on Wilson and his offense.

Week 13: Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

Win, 28-17

Few teams were worse than the 2022 Broncos, but the Texans were one of them. The Broncos defense should be up to the task of rookie C.J. Stroud, so this shouldn't be a difficult win for the Broncos. One of the few of that caliber this year.

Week 14: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Loss, 35-20

Herbert and company should have no trouble getting what they want against the Broncos, especially at home. Divisional games are usually closer, but the talent gap is too much for even that to overcome.

Week 15: Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions

Loss, 38-30

The Lions defense isn't that good, so the Broncos should be able to score some points. The only trouble is that Detroit features one of the best offenses in the NFL, so it will be a high-scoring affair.

Week 16: Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

Win, 26-23

The Broncos may be able to steal one at home. The Patriots aren't expected to compete for the playoffs and may already have nothing to play for at this point. On any given Sunday, a team can win and the gap between these two squads may not be as big as it was last season.

Week 17: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Loss, 30-27

The home field advantage might make this game closer, but the Chargers are still much better than the Broncos. They will also likely be fighting for playoff seeding and will need every win they can get.

Week 18: Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win, 33-24

The Sean Payton era's first season will end on a win. The Raiders will probably not make the playoffs, so neither team will be all that invested in this game, but the Broncos will make enough plays to secure a late win.

Record: 5-12

