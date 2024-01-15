IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles celebrates Packers’ 48-32 Wild Card over win with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has impressed fans worldwide for years as one of the greatest American gymnasts ever. Her husband, defensive back Jonathan Owens, and the Green Bay Packers were equally impressive in Sunday's wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Green Bay upset the favored Dallas Cowboys on the road by a 48-32 score.

The multiple-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated the big win on her Instagram stories. One of her posts was that of a Cowboys fan congratulating her and Owens. Biles also uploaded a picture with Owens after the upset win at AT&T Stadium.

Biles also shared a photo of Jonathan Owens as well as her mood after the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys game. She was in attendance, sitting in one of the boxes at the stadium.

Being at the Packers-Cowboys showdown over the weekend was not the first time Simone Biles attended an NFL game. She was at Lambeau Field last December when the Packers faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Olympic star showed up in primetime as Green Bay hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Biles was not the only WAG in attendance, as Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were there to support the Chiefs.

While she may not get the attention that Swift or Mahomes gets, Simone Biles is a massive supporter of her husband and the Packers.

Who designed the jacket Simone Biles wore at the Chiefs-Packers game?

Biles was seen at that Packers game against the Chiefs in a stylish jacket that supported her husband. It was designed by a fellow WAG, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She shared the process of making the jacket that included Owens' No. 34 jersey.

Juszczyk also designed jackets for other 49ers WAGs and for Swift and Mahomes. They wore them at the Chiefs' wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. It came in handy as the temperatures plummeted to -5 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night., with Kansas City beating Miami 26-7.

There is a good chance Biles will be at Levi's Stadium when Owens and the Packers face the No. 1 seed 49ers in the divisional round. We will see if she and Juszczyk will meet up at the game.