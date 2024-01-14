49ers' All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk goes all out with promotion as Taylor Swift rocks his wife Kristin's made gameday fit

Taylor Swift's latest gameday gear was designed by a fellow NFL WAG, Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium before Saturday night's AFC wild-card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Immediately, everyone noticed the red puffer jacket that was customized with Travis Kelce's jersey number and name.

It didn't take long for news to spread that it was designed and sent to Swift by Kristin Juszczyk. The news spread quickly, thanks to her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, who took to social media to spread the message. In every social media post on X that mentioned the jacket, Kyle Juszczyk replied that his wife designed it.

A video of Kristin Juszczyk making a similar outfit for Brittany Mahomes shows that she starts with a jersey, cuts it and puts it on the jacket. While she always makes her own custom gameday outfits, this isn't the first custom piece to go viral.

Just a few weeks ago, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel walked into the stadium wearing a custom vest that supported Brock Purdy for MVP, which was also made by Kristin Juszczyk.

Thanks to her husband's social media marketing techniques and Taylor Swift wearing the jacket, Kristin gained over 100,000 followers on Instagram overnight, which will help grow her business.

Who is Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin?

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer who has recently risen in popularity with some of her custom designs. Kristin's gameday outfits are also sewn by her and have been worn by other 49ers' ladies, gymnastics legend Simone Biles and, most recently, Taylor Swift.

While she doesn't have a full stock of items, those who wish to purchase a custom design can do so on her website, "Designs by Kristin."

On her website, she talks about her career as a designer and how she didn't attend a fashion school, as many would have guessed. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Townson University in Maryland.

"Everyone always asks if I studied fashion in college, and the answer is no!" reads a post on Kristin's website. "Although, my love for sewing was kind of instilled in me at a young age. I spent countless nights crocheting with my grandma while watching 'Wheel of Fortune.'"

Kristin didn't begin creating clothes until she designed several Halloween costumes for her and Kyle. It was then that her love of design sparked again.

She was a student at Towson when she met Kyle Juszczyk, who played for the Baltimore Ravens at the time. The couple married in 2019, two years after the San Francisco 49ers signed him.