IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, enjoys carnival with her friends in Brazil

Former supermodel and ex-wife of NFL superstar Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, appears to be enjoying herself at the Brazilian Carnival. It began on Friday and is always held before Ash Wednesday.

What makes the festival so special is that it marks the start of Lent, which is a period of 40 days before Easter. Brazilian music, people dressing up in extravigant costumes and parades litter the streets as the country comes alive with passion.

Gisele posted a video last week on her Instagram page of her and choreographer Justin Neto as the pair looked to get their dancing routines and skills perfected ahead of the massive festival.

As we can see in the pictures that she posted, there is fun and happiness to be found everywhere. People are dancing and having a great time.

It happens every year, and we can certainly see why some people make the Brazilian Carnival one of the items on their bucket list. From the post it looks to be such fun and Gisele is clearly enjoying herself.

Gisele moving on from Brady divorce

The supermodel appears to be handling the divorce well.

After being married for 13 years, Bundchen and Brady called it quits a few months ago. After the quarterback went back on his retirement plans last offseason, which lasted all of 40 days, the pair's relationship took a big hit per several reports.

They never recovered as Brady's want to be able to play NFL football appeared to be the driving force behind the split. Family time and time with Bundchen were thought to be high on the agenda for Brady at the time of his first retirement, but once he announced he was coming back, it reportedly angered Gisele.

Now, the pair have gone their separate ways, Brady now retired and enjoying spending time with his kids before his lucrative Fox Sports commentator gig starts.

Bundchen seems pretty happy in her current space in Brazil as she is enjoying herself at the carnival.

