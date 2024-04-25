Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Full list of Shane Steichen's selections by round

The Indianapolis Colts had a promising start under the leadership of first year head coach Shane Steichen in 2023. The team was affected by injuries, including star quarterback Anthony Richardson and yet, managed to 9-8 record. Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, they need to address their cornerback position and adding weapons for Anthony Richardson.

Indianpolis Colts draft picks 2024

The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks, mentioned below, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 15

Round 2, pick 46

Round 3, pick 82

Round 4, pick 116

Round 5, pick 150

Round 6, pick 190

Round 7, pick 234

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 1

Pick 15 - Laiatu Latu, DL, UCLA

With the 15th overall pick, the Indianapolis Colts selected Laiatu Latu of the UCLA Bruins. He is one of the best defensive linemen in the country. He is the first defensive player to get drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 2

Pick 52 - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Indianapolis Colts picked Adonai Mitchell as the 52nd pick in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. General Managers Chris Ballard brought more help for quarterback Anthony Richardson with the addition of Texas WR. Mithcell was projected first round pick and the Colts grabbing him at 52 is arguably one of the biggest steal of the draft.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 3

Pick 79 - Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh.

The Indianaolis Colts strengthened their offensive line in drafting Matt Goncalves as the 79th pick in Round 3. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremia said that he is most ready offensive tackle to get on the field.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 4

Pick 117 - Tanor Bortolini, G, Winsconsin

The Indianapolis Colts brought protection for Anthony Richardson in Round 4. They drafted an excellent run-blocker in Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin Badgers as the 117th pick.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 5

Pick 142 - Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

Pick 151 - Jaylon Carlies, S/LB, Missouri

Pick 164 - Jaylin Simpson, CB/S, Auburn

With the 142nd Chris Ballard added another offensive weapon for Anthony Richardson in Anthony Gould. The former Oregon State wideout is one of the fastest WRs in this draft class.

They then shifted their focus to strengthening their defense in drafting Jaylon Carlies from Missouri. Without waiting for much long, they trade up to pick Jaylin Simpson from Auburn.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 6

No. 201: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

With the 201st pick in the Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts took cornerback Micah Abraham from Marshall. He's the son of former NFL playerr Donnie Abraham.

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2024: Round 7

Pick 234 - Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma

Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts ended their 2024 NFL Draft by picking defensive tackle Jonah Laulu from Oklahoma Sooners.

