Indianapolis Colts training camp 2021: Dates, Schedule, Location, Tickets & more 

The Indianapolis Colts are excited to get to training camp and get started with the 2021 season. High expectations and goals of a run for the division title and the postseason are at the top of the list for the Colts.

With newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz at the helm, the Colts are ready to see what the former Eagles quarterback will be able to do with a young stacked offense and a strong offensive line.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Training Camp Information

When:

The Indianapolis Colts will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Colts' practices will begin within four days after reporting, according to league rules and regulations.

Where:

The Indianapolis Colts will once again hold their training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

The Colts are expected to host fans at this year's training camp, which will be a sign of things getting back to normal after a much different training camp experience in 2020.

The Colts have indoor and outdoor training fields at the Grand Park Sports Campus. The outdoor fields are where the open fan practices are usually held. In a "normal" preseason training camp, the Grand Park Sports Complex usually sees over 50,000 fans in attendance to watch their Colts take the field.

The official dates and times of open practice for fans has not been officially announced but should be shortly.

The Colts have announced that they will have a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. The joint practice will take place at the Grand Park Sports Complex. The practices will take place in the days before the preseason matchup between the two teams, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:00pm, the only preseason home game at Lucas Oil Field this season.

The Indianapolis Colts will play in two additional games on the road. The first will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Minnesota Vikings. The third and final game will also be on the road on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

Lucas Oil Field, as with most or all of the National Football League, is expected to be at full capacity this season. To purchase tickets to preseason and regular season games, fans should click the link on the team's official website that will lead to the ticket broker website.

