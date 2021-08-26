Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 27, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Detroit Lions will host the Indianapolis Colts in the third and final NFL preseason game of the season. The Colts are 2-0 and the Lions are 0-2 in preseason play so far this summer.

Both the Colts and Lions have said that they won't be fielding their starters in Friday night's matchup in the Motor City. Jacob Eason will start for the Colts, and either Tim Boyle or David Blough will likely get a start for the Lions.

Both the Colts and Lions have rallied in games this preseason. The Colts' undefeated preseason record consists of late rallies and field goals. Even the Lions, who are yet to win this preseason, did start a comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ran out of time.

You love 2 see it. pic.twitter.com/5Z3pcGpLkn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 23, 2021

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions - Preseason Week 3

The game on Friday starts at 7 PM ET. Here are other related details:

How to watch, live streams, TV channel, & more

Start time: 7 PM ET, August 27

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: FOX 59 (Indianapolis), FOX 2 (Detroit)

Live stream options: Colts.com, fuboTV

After practice today, I asked Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn his philosophy on keeping young player’s spirits up as they make their mistakes and have growing pains. Loved his reply. #Lions #NFL pic.twitter.com/HLONAoaj8B — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) August 24, 2021

Colts vs Lions | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Colts -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Colts -133, Lions +110

Total: 33 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to get their third victory of the preseason and keep the Lions winless so far in 2021. The Colts are 2.5 point favorites, and even without most of their starters taking the field on Friday , they should win by at least a field goal.

Colts vs Lions series history

The Colts and Lions have faced each other 43 times in NFL history since 1953, which includes the Baltimore Colts. The Colts lead the series matchup 22-19-2.

Here are the last five meetings between the Colts and Lions.

Colts 41-21 Lions | 2020

| 2020 Colts 35-39 Lions | 2016

| 2016 Colts 35-33 Lions | 2012

| 2012 Colts 31-21 Lions | 2008

| 2008 Colts 41-9 Lions | 2004

The Colts defeated the Lions in their last matchup last season with a dominating 41-21 win. Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Colts 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Carolina Panthers (W 21-18) | August 15

Week 2 | @ Minnesota Vikings (W 12-10) I August 21

Week 3 | @ Detroit Lions | August 27.

Lions 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Buffalo Bills (L 16-15) | August 13

Week 2 | @ Pittsburgh Steelers (L 26-20) | August 21

Week 3 | vs Indianapolis Colts | August 27

Edited by Bhargav