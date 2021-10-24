Is Aaron Donald playing today against the Lions?

The Los Angeles Rams and superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Rams seek to stay atop the NFC playoff race while the Lions seek their first win of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams are 5-1 and rolling along with two straight wins after suffering their first season loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Last week, the Detroit Lions lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 31-11. Both teams' trajectories are going in opposite directions, and Sunday's matchup will likely be more of the same.

Rams Injury Report: Aaron Donald playing today against Lions

The Rams' injury report on October 22 did not have Aaron Donald's name on it, so expect the talented defensive tackle to terrorize the Lions' offensive line and quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday.

In Week 6 against the Giants, Donald only played in 60% of snaps coming off of limited practice in the days leading up to the game. He garnered 0.5 sacks, two tackles and one pass deflection. For Week 7, expect Donald's snap count to be closer to his usual 90%.

Then St Louis Rams DT Aaron Donald sacks former Detroit Lions QB Matthew, Stafford

The Lions are not the most explosive offense, but the Rams will need Donald's presence in the trenches to keep pressure on Goff and bottle up running back D'Andre Swift. So far in the 2021 NFL season, Donald has 3.5 sacks, 12 solo tackles, and three pass deflections.

Aaron Donald regularly plays more than 90% of all defensive snaps, with the lone being the Rams' Week 6 clash due to his knee injury. Because Donald was not limited in practice this week, expect the defensive tackle to log at least 80% of snaps in the game against the Lions.

The last time the Rams faced the Lions was on December 2, 2018. The Rams won 30-16. Donald had two sacks and five tackles in that game. This week, he'll be rushing toward a familiar face in Jared Goff, while Matthew Stafford will be relieved because Donald is on his team for a change.

Stafford will certainly appreciate Donald's presence on the field to help ensure a Rams win over the quarterback's former team. The revenge narrative is a tasty dish.

