Rams vs Lions prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The 5-1 Los Angeles Rams host the 0-6 Detroit Lions for a classic quarterback “revenge” game against his former team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will face the Lions, a team he spent the first 12 years of his career with. Meanwhile, former number one overall pick quarterback Jared Goff will play against his former squad. The fortunes of both franchises remain the same: the Rams are in playoff contention while the Lions are rebuilding again.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford has been better than I thought. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4rq Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford has been better than I thought. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4rq

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date and Time - October 24, 4:05 PM EST

Venue - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Betting Odds

Spreads

Rams: -16.5 (-110)

Lions: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -1200

Lions: +750

Totals

Rams: u50.5 (-110)

Lions: o50.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Game Picks

The Rams will win and are heavy favorites for a reason. They are simply better on both sides of the ball whereas the Lions have struggled to score as well as to defend the ball. That being said, the Lions can compete and can surprise some good teams (for instance, against Baltimore in Week 3 and against Minnesota in Week 5).

Lions +16.5 is the play because the Rams will win, but the Lions will have a backdoor cover playing from behind the entire game.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS On Sunday, Jared Goff will visit the Rams for a showdown with his old team. Goff is 42-20 with Sean McVay as his head coach. He's 0-13 with everyone else. On Sunday, Jared Goff will visit the Rams for a showdown with his old team. Goff is 42-20 with Sean McVay as his head coach. He's 0-13 with everyone else. https://t.co/mEpNPzYkuC

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Injuries

On the Rams’ side, offensive lineman Brian Allen and running back Sony Michel are probable for the match.

The Lions, meanwhile, will have their usual litany of questionables who should still be able to suit up: tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift. Their defense will have the services of defensive ends Michael Brockers and Nick Williams and outside linebacker Charles Harris.

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Head-to-Head

The Rams and Lions have met on the field 86 times (including 1 playoff game) with the Rams leading the series 44 to 41 plus 1 tie. Their history goes all the way back to 1937.

Their last meeting was on 2 December 2018 when the Rams won 30-16 against the Lions. Then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 245 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff also had 1 TD and 1 INT while throwing for 207 yards. Running back Todd Gurley dominated on the ground with 132 yards on 23 attempts and tacked on 2 rushing TDs.

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Prediction

Also Read

The Rams are jockeying for playoff seeding and tuning up for a deep playoff run. The Lions still play hard, but will not have enough talent on either side of the ball to make this a close game.

Prediction: Matthew Stafford will remind Lions fans of the good ol’ days when they had a gunslinging quarterback and will throw for 3 TDs against his former team before bowing out halfway through the 4th quarter. Jared Goff will do enough to be fantasy relevant (2 TD passes) but will come up short in leading the Lions to a victory.

Edited by Piyush Bisht