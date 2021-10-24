Is Sony Michel playing today against the Lions?

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is currently questionable to play against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury.

According to the Rams' injury report, Michel did not practice on Wednesday and was sporting a non-contact jersey on Thursday, but did have limited participation. Michel was also limited on Friday.

Rams injury report: Sony Michel will play against Lions in Week 7

Despite being listed as questionable to play on Sunday, the Rams expect Sony Michel to suit up against the Lions on Sunday.

Michel is not expected to carry a large workload as Darrell Henderson Jr. will serve as the lead in the backfield. Michel will serve as a backup and change-of-pace runner when needed. The former Patriots running back has played under 30% of the offensive snaps this year for the Rams but has found success when filling in for Henderson.

The Rams are heavy favorites against the Detroit Lions, with some sportsbooks favoring them by 16.5 points. The Lions are ranked 27th on offense, 25th in passing and 23rd in rushing. Meanwhile, the Rams have the eighth-best offense and are ranked fourth in passing and only 21st in rushing. Nonetheless, the Rams should have a decent lead entering the fourth quarter.

Golden Geese @GeeseGolden @FantasyPros Sony Michel is the one player on this list who should under NO CIRCUMSTANCES be released by fantasy managers. He is an inevitable Henderson Jr. injury away from being a weekly low rb1 option. @FantasyPros Sony Michel is the one player on this list who should under NO CIRCUMSTANCES be released by fantasy managers. He is an inevitable Henderson Jr. injury away from being a weekly low rb1 option.

Sony Michel's fantasy football stock for Week 7 is pretty toxic at this point. Even if he was 100% healthy, Michel is no more than a low-end FLEX. It's best to steer clear of Sony Michel this week in fantasy football.

Sony Michel Injury History

Sony Michel suffered a fractured shoulder blade as a freshman at Georgia, sidelining him for five games. Luckily, that was Michel's only real injury in college as he went on to form a dynamic duo with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Michel suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the preseason and the season-opener during his rookie year. But he bounced back with 931 rushing yards.

Fernando @FernandoVid88 @patriotn4tion @mikemagz07 Sony Michel got 209 carries in his rookie year and that’s also missing 2 games and in 2019 he got 247 carries. So I think it’s very possible Damien Harris gets between 200-250 carries this season. That would be an average of 15 carries a game. @patriotn4tion @mikemagz07 Sony Michel got 209 carries in his rookie year and that’s also missing 2 games and in 2019 he got 247 carries. So I think it’s very possible Damien Harris gets between 200-250 carries this season. That would be an average of 15 carries a game.

2020 was an awkward year health-wise for Michel. He started training camp on the PUP list and ended up with a quad injury that bounced him around from the IR to reserve/COVID list. As you look back, Sony Michel hasn't had too many severe injuries in his career. He should bounce back well from his current shoulder situation.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar