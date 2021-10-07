NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 5

NFL Week 5's slate of games has some heavily competitive fixtures. That should make for a frantic day in tournaments with FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly contest where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. Every day, there is an NFL game much different from regular fantasy football, where your lineup represents you for the entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players for Week 5.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 5's games

QB Kirk Cousins - $7500 (FanDuel)/$6500 (DraftKings) - vs. Detroit Lions

PFF @PFF Kirk Cousins: 94.1 PFF grade from a clean pocket this season1st among all QBs 👀👀 Kirk Cousins: 94.1 PFF grade from a clean pocket this season1st among all QBs 👀👀 https://t.co/Dd2VYB9nc6

The Detroit Lions defense is why Kirk Cousins should be your starter in Week 5. Despite being 16th against the pass, the Lions are going up against an offense with five to six-star targets on the field at once.

It'll be difficult to start any of his weapons, but Cousins should reap the benefits and score 20+ fantasy football points in Week 5.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr - $6400 (FanDuel)/$5900 (DraftKings) - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams’ HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson Jr. will play Sunday against the Cardinals after missing last week’s game with a rib injury.

Darrell Henderson is healthy and back, at least for the time being. In the three games he has played, he has averaged around 15 fantasy points per game.

The Seattle Seahawks have been quite porous in the run game, ranking last in run defense. Sony Michel may see a few carries, but Henderson will be the featured guy on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. Great pickup for your roster.

RB Damien Harris - $6500 (FanDuel)/$5500 (DraftKings) - at Houston Texans

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Through three weeks, #Patriots RB Damien Harris has 12 forced missed tackles as a runnerThat number trails only Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, and Javonte Williams among all RB's Through three weeks, #Patriots RB Damien Harris has 12 forced missed tackles as a runnerThat number trails only Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, and Javonte Williams among all RB's https://t.co/kY4N6PmJA6

The New England Patriots' run game was a non-factor when Tom Brady returned to town and Damien Harris was a complete dud.

The Houston Texans are 28th against the run and it would be a good matchup for Damien Harris to get back on track. If he continues to struggle for three straight weeks, there could be a shift in the backfield for Week 6.

WR Robert Woods - $6300 (FanDuel)/$5500 (DraftKings) - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp might be more interesting than Robert Woods, but head coach Sean McVay wants to get Woods more involved. Woods could go into the game as the first read on several plays to make him a productive offense.

He's had only one game with more than four catches and hasn't had over 65 yards in a game. Robert Woods is also much cheaper to add to your team and could end up with more targets and TDs than Kupp.

WR Kenny Golladay - $6200 (FanDuel)/$5900 (DraftKings) - at Dallas Cowboys

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney combined for 194 yards and 12 catches!!We need to see this WEEKLY!! Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney combined for 194 yards and 12 catches!!We need to see this WEEKLY!!

Kenny Golladay has been limited in practice this week due to a groin injury. But it's not severe and the New York Giants cannot afford to lose him for Week 5. Golladay had his first decent game with both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard out last week, finishing with over 110 receiving yards.

Trevon Diggs could prove to be an issue, but he could end up covering Kadarius Toney or John Ross instead, freeing up Golladay.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $5800 (FanDuel)/$4900 (DraftKings) - vs Chicago Bears

Hunter Renfrow leads the way in targets and catches for the Las Vegas Raiders as they lead the AFC West. He has had at least six targets in every game this season and has quickly become Derek Carr's number one option. He will usually be thrown to on crucial plays.

The Chicago Bears still have some fight in them, but Derek Carr's offense is on a different level.

TE Dalton Schultz - $6200 (FanDuel)/$4400 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

John Owning @JohnOwning Dalton Schultz is currently PFF's 2nd-highest graded TE (82.0), behind only Travis Kelce. #Cowboys Dalton Schultz is currently PFF's 2nd-highest graded TE (82.0), behind only Travis Kelce. #Cowboys

At this point, Dalton Schultz is the unofficial TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys, even though Blake Jarwin is a better blocker. He continued his stellar start to the season with 58 yards and a touchdown last week for nearly 15 fantasy football points. He led the team in targets and catches the previous week and could be a top target in Week 5 as well.

FLEX RB Leonard Fournette - $6400 (FanDuel)/$5200 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

NFL Stats @mynflstats Leonard Fournette played on 81% of the #Buccaneers snaps — the highest percentage for a Tampa Bay RB since Bruce Arians took over as head coach in 2019. per @NextGenStats Leonard Fournette played on 81% of the #Buccaneers snaps — the highest percentage for a Tampa Bay RB since Bruce Arians took over as head coach in 2019. per @NextGenStats https://t.co/XT0Jdg07Tl

RBs are usually a safe bet at FLEX every week. Leonard Fournette had a great game against the Patriots last week with 92 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards. He's had a quiet season in fantasy football but has got his owners excited for the future. He is the lead RB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into a match with the Miami Dolphins, who are 27th against the run.

DEF Denver Broncos - $4400 (FanDuel)/$4200 (DraftKings) - at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens got the better of the Denver Broncos' defense last week, but their matchup in Week 5 favors them. The Pittsburgh Steelers' new offensive scheme severely limits the offense and has been stagnant since Week 2.

Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked ten times and could see a couple more in Week 5. The Broncos' offense is another story, but the defense is worth starting in fantasy football this week in FanDuel and DFS.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar