NFL insider makes definitive statement about Deshaun Watson's future with Texans

The NFL community has known for a while that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. Having been drafted by the Texans with pick 12 in the 2017 NFL Draft, his talent was there for all to see.

However, off-field issues have now put his career in jeopardy, with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault of 22 different women.

NFL insider John McClain took to his Twitter account to reiterate what he has been saying for the best part of a year: Watson will not play for the Texans again.

"Deshaun Watson will NOT be taking another snap for the Texans," McClain wrote. "I've been writing and broadcasting that for 10 months."

This has been common knowledge for the most part. However, a no-trade clause in the quarterback's contract means he can go where he wants but has to find a suitor first.

Where will Deshaun Watson end up?

Miami was thought to be the number one destination for the Texans star, but the organization was hesitant to strike a deal as they wanted all his off-field issues to be resolved first. There is no point parting with three first-round picks for a player who potentially will not play at all for the foreseeable future.

His talent is undeniable. Having started for the Texans six times in his rookie season, he went 3-3 with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

However, once he was a full-time starter, his incredible ability was unleashed. In his next two seasons, his regular-season record was 21-10. He won the division twice and took Houston to the postseason in both years.

His 8,017 passing yards and 52 touchdowns to just 21 interceptions had him on the fast-track to superstardom. However, in 2020, he suffered from a lack of weapons on offense. His best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, was traded to Arizona without the quarterback's knowledge. Watson also did not agree with the hiring process of Nick Caserio as the team's general manager.

A 4-12 season followed, but Houston's No. 4 still put up terrific numbers, with 4,823 passing yards along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, proving that he was a special talent.

While there are clear suitors for him, the star quarterback is going to have to resolve his off-field issues before he can even think about stepping on an NFL field again, and it looks like many NFL teams feel the same way.

