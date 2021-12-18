NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson investigated once again as search warrants are issued for his social media accounts

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's status in the NFL is still at a standstill. Watson is facing 22 different cases of misconduct filed by former massage therapists. Because of these legal woes, Watson hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2020 NFL season and has requested a trade from the organization.

But as his status remains up in the air because of his lingering legal issues, there is a new revelation coming to light. Search warrants were issued on October 19 for Deshaun Watson's social media accounts, including his CashApp account. The investigation is looking for any and all account history from September 1, 2019 until Janaury 1, 2021.

The search warrant for the CashApp account is to discover whether Watson had any financial transactions with any of the plaintiffs involved in the misconduct allegations.

Search warrant issued for Deshaun Watson's social media accounts

Earlier in the year, quarterback Deshaun Watson was nearly traded to the Miami Dolphins. This was happening as it was being reported that 18 of the 22 plaintiffs in the current investigation were ready to settle out of court. The four remaining cases caused the Miami Dolphins to rethink the situation around Deshaun Watson, and they decided that they would be giving up too much in exchange for the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback.

Nearing the end of the 2021 NFL season, Watson has still not played a game this season and is away from the team altogether. His legal troubles don't seem to be subsiding either as search warrants were issued for his social media accounts in October.

The investigators will use Watson's social media accounts to identify IP addresses and locations, as well as a history of transactions on CashApp. Investigators will also search his Instagram and other social media accounts in order to gain more information about his timelines, followers and all direct and public messages.

One of the plaintiffs has accused Watson of deleting messages on Instagram, which could have been one of the reasons that the search warrant was issued.

Watson has continued to express his innocence throughout. The National Football League has not suspended Deshaun Watson regarding these serious allegations but has said that it is under review under the personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson has not yet been interviewed by the National Football League, and the earliest that he can give a deposition regarding the case is February 22, 2022.

