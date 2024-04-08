Insider notes on 2024 NFL Draft prospects: DL stars' draft stock polarizes scouts, Adisa Isaac impresses 

Risings and Fallings - Two defensive line prospects moving in opposite directions

As final draft meetings around the league come to an end and we get closer to the event, we will eventually hear about players moving up and down draft boards. Here are two such front-line defenders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL Draft: Notes on DL prospects

Penn State v Maryland

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Penn State’s Adisa Isaac entered the season with grades that ranged anywhere from the late third round to the fifth frame, yet a terrific senior season followed by an even better Senior Bowl began his ascension up draft boards.

Isaac finished 2023 with a career-best 7.5 sacks and 16 TFLs ans went on to dominate the likes of Taliese Fuaga and Roger Rosengarten during Senior Bowl practices.

His combine marks included hand times as fast as 4.70 in the 40 and a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. At pro day, he timed 4.33 seconds in the short shuttle and an incredibly quick 7.01 seconds in the three-cone at 253 pounds.

The belief is that Isaac will not get out of the second round, an improvement of more than 30 slots from where he started the season.

In my most recent mock draft, I had the Detroit Lions selecting Isaac with the 61st selection. I’m told the Baltimore Ravens, who own the 62nd pick, and the Buffalo Bills, who hold the 60th selection, have both shown a lot of interest in Isaac. Both teams need pass rushers and are expected to address that need sometime during the first two days of the draft.

The Houston Texans were interested in Isaac and even had an official-30 visit scheduled with him until the signing of Danielle Hunter put those plans on hold.

Ironically the Minnesota Vikings, who made a pre-draft trade with the Texans several weeks ago, also like Isaac a lot, but unless they do some maneuvering to acquire a Day 2 pick, it’s unlikely the Penn State pass rusher ends up there.

Moving in the other direction is McKinnley Jackson of Texas A&M.

Entering the season with first-round grades, Jackson is viewed as a mid-Day 3 prospect by most teams. There are several reasons for that, including Jackson’s subpar performance in 2023 when he failed to meet expectations and was out of shape most of the campaign.

Jackson ended the year with A&M posting 27 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and three sacks in 12 games. The prior season, he totaled 37 tackles, seven TFLs and two sacks in eight games. Showing up at the Senior Bowl weighing 331 pounds about 15 heavier than he should’ve been, exacebated matters for Jackson.

There are also legal issues that stem back to 2021, which teams have questions about. And while I’m told Jackson has come across well during recent interviews at the combine and during official-30 visits, it doesn't seem as though it will be enough to secure him a Day 2 selection.