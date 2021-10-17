Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight against the Bears?

In Week 6, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Justin Fields, Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears at the historic Soldier Field. In the NFL's oldest rivalry, it's never dull as these two teams have nothing but animosity towards each other.

Much of that animosity comes from the fact that while the Bears have shuffled through more quarterbacks than a deck of cards, the Packers have been a model of consistency at the position since former Packers great Brett Favre joined the team back in 1992.

Once Favre left the team, the reigns were handed to now three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. With a career record of 20-5 against the Bears, a key question to the outcome of the game is whether or not Rodgers is playing today against the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers is playing today against the Bears at Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers is not listed on the Packers' official injury report, so this means that he will indeed suit up to play the Bears at Soldier Field. This game may mean just a little bit more for Bears fans and perhaps players alike after the news this week about Rodgers' comments about whether he would ever play for the Chicago Bears.

Chris Emma @CEmma670 Here’s Aaron Rodgers on playing in Chicago, growing up a fan of the Bulls and whether he would ever join the Bears. (Via @packers Here’s Aaron Rodgers on playing in Chicago, growing up a fan of the Bulls and whether he would ever join the Bears. (Via @packers) https://t.co/0rRshHy4C8

Aaron Rodgers comments as to whether or not he would ever play as the Chicago Bears' quarterback

During a press conference earlier in the week, Rodgers was asked whether or not he could see himself playing for the Chicago Bears, the team that he has haunted since he took over as the starter in 2008.

Here is what he had to say about that:

"No. It's just not going to happen."

Rodgers did, however, speak of his affinity for the city of Chicago and the city's sports scene. Despite his glowing words about the scene in the Windy City, Rodgers handed the Bears another loss by stating that he could not see himself suiting up to play for them at quarterback.

Bears fans are in good hands with Justin Fields

Typically, news of Rodgers' rejection to the Bears would have been another reason for Bears fans to be upset with the future Hall of Famer. Since drafting Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, the city of Chicago has been reveling in the quarterback's ability to make plays through the air as well as with his legs.

Today's battle will be the first between Rodgers and Fields. Let's hope this is the start of a new rivalry, particularly for the city of Chicago.

Edited by Henno van Deventer