Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Steelers QB's status explored for preseason game vs Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in June on a one-year deal after a two-month waiting game. The franchise offered him a contract in March, but the four-time NFL MVP delayed his decision, citing personal reasons.Rodgers and many key starters did not play in the Steelers' preseason opener last week. Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson split snaps in a 31-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.Will Aaron Rodgers play tonight?The Steelers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania. Aaron Rodgers will not suit up for Pittsburgh's second preseason game.Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will stick to the same plan as in the first preseason game, as he explained to reporters:&quot;I'm going to play this preseason game very much like we did the first one. In terms of participation, the same collection of guys that were held out the last time will comprise the guys that are held out this time.&quot;Tomlin was also asked if he plans to restrict Aaron Rodgers to preseason practice sessions.&quot;I'll deal with next week, next week,&quot; he said. &quot;Nice try.&quot;Will Howard is sidelined due to a broken finger. Thompson and Rudolph will share the QB duties against the Buccaneers on Saturday. Thompson completed 20 of 28 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Jaguars, whereas Rudolph completed 9 of 10 passes for 84 yards, one TD and no interceptions.Tampa Bay is coming off a 29-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason outing. The Steelers' backups will have a chance to show their potential to push themselves up in the depth chart.Will Aaron Rodgers retire after the 2025 NFL season?At 41, Aaron Rodgers is entering his 21st NFL season. It is most likely the veteran's final dance before he bids goodbye to the gridiron. The former Super Bowl champion opened up about his future plans in June after signing with the Steelers.&quot;I'm pretty sure this is it (my last season),&quot; Rodgers said on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' &quot;That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything.&quot;This was really about finishing with love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I played 20 freaking years. It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL?The 10-time Pro Bowler joined the New York Jets in 2023 after spending 18 seasons in Green Bay. He tore his Achilles tendon in the first season after four snaps and only managed a 5-12 record in his second season. Rodgers inked a one-year contract worth $13.65 million with the Steelers.