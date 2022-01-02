Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight against Vikings on SNF?

Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury for the last several weeks. It hasn't forced him to miss any games yet this season, but he has missed a significant amount of practice. In fact, prior to participating in a practice session this week Friday, Rogers had not practiced at all since December 10th.

Despite being unable to practice much at all over the last three weeks, Aaron Rodgers is expected to be active and ready to go for Week 17. The Green Bay Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. And unless he has a set back prior to game time, he will be the starting quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has missed just one game for the Green Bay Packers this season, but it wasn't because of his lingering toe injury. Instead, it was due to Covid-19 issues around his vaccination status.

Even though. Rogers has admitted that the toe is painful and that it constantly bothers him. The Packers are lucky enough to have their superstar quarterback manage through the pain. In fact Rogers has seemingly excelled in recent weeks.

Since that last practice on December 10th, Aaron Rodgers has played in three games. Probably proving to be his best three-game stretch of the entire NFL season.

The Packers won all three of their games while Rodgers threw for a combined 811 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with zero interceptions. While the toe may be bothering him, it clearly hasn't negatively impacted his performance to this point.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award this season. He has a 33:4 touchdown to interception ration, 67.8 QBR and 110.8 passer rating. All three of those numbers are the highest in the entire NFL this season. He has only lost two games all year, and one of them was all the way back in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

While Rodgers' second and most recent loss of the season came in the Packers' first encounter with the Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will meet again on Sunday as Aaron Rodgers seeks his revenge.

