Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs. Cardinals in Week 8?

Tonight, Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers have a massive task on their hands going into the desert to face the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback and early season NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray.

The Packers have recently been hit with bad news, as star receiver Davante Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list this past Monday and is unlikely to play.

Also joining him on that list is fellow Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who finally seemed to get on the same page as Rodgers with his best game of the season this past Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time. Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time.

With these two pivotal players unlikely to play and already missing cornerback Jaire Alexander and a host of others, will Rodgers be available to play in the Thursday night showdown?

Will Aaron Rodgers play tonight against the Cardinals in Week 8?

This is a fair question to ask, especially when you consider that it is very likely that Rodgers may have also been in contact with Adams and Lazard during the week (I mean, they're only his starting wide receivers).

Based on all reports and indications, Rodgers is fine and is currently a go for the NFC matchup tonight vs. the Cardinals. He will be needed as he goes into the game with half of the weapons on his utility belt.

Can an undermanned Packers team defeat the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals are perhaps the most underrated 7-0 team in NFL history. To have an unblemished record, they are often lumped in with other teams such as the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and even Bills when speaking of the teams that are the best as of right now.

For the season, Kyler Murray has passed for 2,002 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Along with him on the offensive side of the ball is All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is generally considered the best or one of the best receivers in the league.

Opposite Hopkins is former Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green, who is still a threat in his own right. And not to be left out, the Cardinals recently acquired tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles to complete the receiving arsenal for Murray.

Defensively, the Cardinals have linebackers Chandler Jones and Isaiah Simmons and safety Budda Baker shoreing up the secondary.

The Cardinals also recently received bad news as their star pass rusher, J.J. Watt, is reportedly going to have season-ending shoulder surgery, according to Adam Schefter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt needing shoulder surgery that likely will end his season: More on Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt needing shoulder surgery that likely will end his season:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar