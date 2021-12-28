Is Aaron Rodgers still engaged to Shailene Woodley?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the media headlines for both on and off-field reasons through 2021. He's driving towards another NFL MVP award and Super Bowl while being the face of a COVID-19 controversy.

Rodgers has been a frequent guest on The Pat McAfee Show, but there has been no sign of his fiancee since late 2021.

Where is Shailene Woodley, and is Aaron Rodgers still engaged to the actress?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's "private" and "non-traditional" relationship

People magazine published a piece back on December 17th that stated that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have a rather "non-traditional relationship". What exactly does that mean?

Aaron Rodgers, 38, was seen in town celebrating his birthday earlier in December, and Woodley, 30, was not seen with him. One would think she was working on a new project and would have posted about her fiance's birthday, but there was no sign of that on social media. In addition, the two seem to be living separately during days leading up to their wedding.

JustJared.com @JustJared A source is confirming if Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are still together justjared.com/2021/12/20/sou… A source is confirming if Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are still together justjared.com/2021/12/20/sou…

A source told People that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are very much still together, and that it is not odd for them to not boast about each other's birthdays on social media.

The couple have been relatively private since they got together in 2020, with only a few photos of them with each other on social media. The first was when they took a vacation with Woodley's former colleague Miles Teller and his wife.

Shailene Woodley did speak out on behalf of Aaron Rodgers during the early stages of his COVID-19 vaccination debacle. Other than that, many people could look at these two separately and not be aware they are engaged.

foxnews.com/entertainment/… Aaron Rodgers' fiancée, Shailene Woodley, slams media for 'disparaging' athlete amid COVID vaccine controversy Aaron Rodgers' fiancée, Shailene Woodley, slams media for 'disparaging' athlete amid COVID vaccine controversyfoxnews.com/entertainment/…

Just last week, Aaron Rodgers was reported to be planning to surprise Shailene Woodley with an intimate wedding after the 2021 NFL season. If the Packers end up winning the Super Bowl, there would be a huge celebration before the wedding itself. Even if Aaron Rodgers doesn't secure his second Super Bowl ring, he will still get a wedding ring in 2022.

