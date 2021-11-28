Is A.J. Brown playing today vs Texans? Latest on WR's status

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans have had their ups and downs this season. The Titans started the season off a little rough but then found a groove in which they defeated the Buffalo Bills in primetime.

But, the Tennessee Titans' biggest downfall is injuries. The roster has suffered some significant injuries, mostly to the offense.

The Titans are already without star running back Derrick Henry after he broke his foot and fellow running back Jeremy McNichols is also dealing with injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who the Titans traded for this summer, has also been dealing with injuries and isn't playing.

The Tennessee Titans will be on the road Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots and it might be a tough afternoon without some key players for Ryan Tannehill and the offense.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With WR A.J. Brown now added to the injured reserve list, the Titans will play the Patriots on Sunday without WRs Brown and Julio Jones, RBs Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols, LBs David Long and Rashaan Evans, OL Nate Davis and DL Teair Tart. With WR A.J. Brown now added to the injured reserve list, the Titans will play the Patriots on Sunday without WRs Brown and Julio Jones, RBs Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols, LBs David Long and Rashaan Evans, OL Nate Davis and DL Teair Tart.

Is A.J. Brown playing today vs. the New England Patriots?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was already dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. In last week's disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, Brown suffered a chest injury.

He was unable to practice this week and was ruled out of Sunday afternoon's game against the New England Patriots earlier in the week.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans announced that they had placed Brown on the Injured Reserve. Brown is now the 17th player to be on the Tennesee Titans Injured Reserve list.

An Injured Reserve designation means that Brown will be out until at least December 23 when he is allowed to be upgraded to active. But depending on the injury and the Titans status in terms of the playoffs, that date could be later.

Can the Titans win Sunday without Brown and other key pieces to the offense?

Brown is in the midst of a productive season for the Titans in 2021. He is the leading receiver in the Titans offense with 46 receptions, 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

This now leaves the Tennessee Titans without its three biggest offensive weapons in Brown, Henry and Jones, for at least the next several weeks. This will be a challenge on Sunday afternoon as the Titans square off against a young New England Patriots team who is currently on a five-game winning streak and perhaps peaking at the right time in the AFC.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Tennessee Titans are currently still leading the AFC South division with a 8-3 record. But, the Indianapolis Colts have been on a roll as of late and now sit at 6-5.

Edited by LeRon Haire