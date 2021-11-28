Is A.J. Brown playing tonight vs Patriots?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was due for a breakout season in 2021. Since entering the league, Brown has earned two 1,000 yard seasons and scored 19 touchdowns.

But this season, he's dealt with multiple injuries that have hurt his production.

The star wide receiver was going to be the focal point of the Titans offense in Week 12. They are already shorthanded without Julio Jones and Derrick Henry.

But they'll also be without Brown against Mike Vrabel's old team, the New England Patriots.

The Titans have a massive hill to climb if they want to beat the hottest team in the NFL, who are riding a five-game winning streak.

A.J. Brown is not playing vs. Patriots

A.J. Brown was ruled out for the Patriots game on Friday after dealing with a chest injury throughout the week. But Saturday, Brown was placed on injured reserve.

This means he's not eligible to return for at least three weeks.

He didn't participate in practice at all this week. Linebacker Rashaan Evans and running back Jeremy McNichols are also out, in addition to three other players.

While A.J. Brown has played this year, he hasn't made the highlight plays that keep defenses guessing. He's scored just three touchdowns this season and has a career-low in catch percentage.

The Titans rank 21st in passing yards per game and face the NFL's hottest defense, led by defensive player of the year candidate J.C. Jackson in Week 12.

Can A.J. Brown and the Titans survive excessive injuries and make a strong playoff run?

Attrition has taken its toll on the Titans on both sides of the ball this season. They started the season as one of the NFL's most complete rosters with Super Bowl aspirations.

They lost players all season, but the loss of Henry completely changed the complexion of the team. They've found ways to win games without the likes of Jones and Henry and sit at 8-3.

But not having their three biggest weapons is bound to catch up to them.

Marcus Johnson, who played well in the starting role, is on injured reserve, and his season is over. Ryan Tannehill is running out of players to throw to, and Bill Belichick will take advantage of that.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Here are the Titans' available wide receivers if A.J. Brown can't go Sunday vs. the Patriots:



Dez Fitzpatrick

Chester Rodgers

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Golden Tate (PS)

Cody Hollister (PS)

Mason Kinsey (PS)

Austin Mack (PS)



Not exactly a formidable group. Here are the Titans' available wide receivers if A.J. Brown can't go Sunday vs. the Patriots:Dez FitzpatrickChester RodgersNick Westbrook-IkhineGolden Tate (PS)Cody Hollister (PS)Mason Kinsey (PS)Austin Mack (PS)Not exactly a formidable group.

A.J. Brown still has superstar potential, but he has to show he's not injury-prone as soon as possible. The 24-year-old has dealt with a knee, chest, and hamstring injury this season alone.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Patriots are the third seed in the playoff race and can jump the Titans, who sit in second. Vrabel is a good coach, but being as injury-depleted as the Titans are makes winning a mountainous task.

Edited by LeRon Haire