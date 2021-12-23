Is A.J. Brown playing tonight vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 16?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has missed the last three games as he was on Injured Reserve with a chest injury. Brown was designated to return to practice earlier this week, which by NFL rules, gives the team 21 days to activate the player on the active roster.

With Brown being cleared to return to practice and off the Injured Reserve list, (along with the likely return of Julio Jones to practice on Wednesday), the Tennessee Titans are hoping to get their wide receiver duo back in action on Thursday night.

Both Brown and Jones have only played in seven games together this season. The Titans have been dealing with numerous injury issues this season, including losing star running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot.

With their eyes set on the AFC South title, will the Tennessee Titans have wide receiver A.J. Brown back on the field Thursday night at home against the San Francisco 49ers?

Is A.J. Brown playing tonight vs. San Francisco 49ers?

John Glennon @glennonsports A few practice clips of #Titans WR AJ Brown, who is eligible to come off IR for Thursday’s game: A few practice clips of #Titans WR AJ Brown, who is eligible to come off IR for Thursday’s game: https://t.co/Pwpch3Y2KR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a chest injury and has missed the last three games. The injury occurred in the Week 11 divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.

Brown has not played since. He returned to practice this week and has been trending in the right direction on a short week to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers.

As of Thursday morning, it seems that the Titans are set to activate A.J. Brown to the active roster and that he will play tonight against the 49ers.

The Titans will have until 3:00PM to activate him to play tonight. As of right now, it's questionable, but the Titans are optimistic that he can take the field.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said earlier this week that he hopes that A.J. Brown will be back with the offense for Thursday night's home game.

The Titans' passing game has struggled as of late with the absences of Brown and Julio Jones, especially in the second half of the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tennessee Titans have a slim one-game lead in the AFC South.

After the game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans will close out the remainder of the 2021 NFL regular season with a Week 17 home game against the Miami Dolphins and a Week 18 roadtrip to the Houston Texans.

