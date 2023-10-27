Is Antoine Winfield related to Dave Winfield? Buccaneers star’s family explored

In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Antoine Winfield.

Winfield played collegiate football at Minnesota and had a stellar time. There are speculations that he may be Dave Winfield's son, considering the honors he has received since his college days.

One the other hand, Dave Winfield played in the MLB for 22 years before retiring. He bid adieu to the baseball world following 1995 season. Winfield was a 12-time All-Star and the winner of one World Series during his career. In 2001, he was also admitted to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Dave has sons who have participated in athletics, Antoine Winfield is not one of them. Actually, there is no recognized relationship between the two athletes.

Arielle and Dave Jr., the sons of Dave Winfield, participated in collegiate athletics. They were both University of Pennsylvania students. Dave Jr. played basketball and Arielle played volleyball.

Conversely, Antoine Winfield's father was an NFL player as well. The father of Winfield Jr., Antoine Winfield Sr., was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Winfield Jr. even acknowledged at one point that his father had assisted him in developing his own football skills and work commitment as a child.

When Winfield Jr. was growing up, he learned the value of having a healthy physique by watching his dad perform 50 sit-ups and 50 push-ups every night. In the backyard, his father would often lead him in a variety of drills where he would learn valuable skills like backpedaling.

Winfield Jr. said,

"I was able to see what a pro was like at an early age and I made an effort to follow his lead."

Did Antoine Winfield's dad win the Super Bowl?

Antoine Winfield Jr., who is only in his fourth season of professional football, has already won a Super Bowl and received an invitation to the Pro Bowl, but he didn't get there by accident. He is the son of Antoine Winfield, a former cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Antoine Winfield Sr. watched his son win a championship in his rookie season of professional football, despite the fact that he never won a Super Bowl in his own career.

Winfield, 46, was chosen as the 23rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons playing in Minnesota and five seasons in Buffalo. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl three times while he was a member of the Vikings.

Winfield totaled 1,094 tackles, 27 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, and 14 forced fumbles throughout his NFL career.

Winfield Sr. has had a crucial role in his son's adjustment and success throughout his initial seasons in the NFL.