Is Baker Mayfield playing tonight against the Packers?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 last week, despite being fully vaccinated. Mayfield wasn't able to test negative before the Cleveland Browns rescheduled Week 15 game on Monday afternoon and was out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum, also, on the COVID-19 Reserve List, Nick Mullens made the start for the Browns.

The Browns, despite a lofty comeback, lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-14. Mayfield just needed a negative test in order to take the field against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas afternoon. Will the Browns have their starting quarterback back in action?

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield play in Week 16 vs. Packers?

As of Friday morning, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had not cleared COVID-19 protocols. Mayfield, who has said he doesn't have any symptoms of the virus, has not tested negative as of yet. He will be tested on Friday, and if he can clear by Saturday, Christmas morning, he will be flown to join his team at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday that he believes that Mayfield will, indeed, start on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, mainly because that will be the end of his ten-day quarantine period.

Stefanski, also, tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day that Mayfield did, leaving him unable to coach on Monday. He cleared the protocols earlier this week and has returned to the Cleveland Browns training facility in preparation for the Week 16 game on Christmas afternoon.

“If he’s healthy as he’s been and he’s cleared and he’s ready to go, then I anticipate him playing,” Stefanski said Thursday.

Baker Mayfield has said, since testing positive, that he doesn't have any symptoms and feels healthy. His wife Emily even posted to Instagram on Monday that the Browns quarterback has done everything possible to get a negative COVID-19 test, but to no avail.

“Blessed to be healthy and have had no symptoms. Praying to test negative for Covid.”-Baker Mayfield

The Browns have a tough matchup ahead of them as they gear up to face the Green Bay Packers. The Packers clinched the NFC North last Sunday with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, trying to maintain their one-game lead for the number one seed in the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and company may have their hands full with the Browns defense, featuring Myles Garrett.

