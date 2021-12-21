Baker Mayfield's wife takes to Instagram to vent frustration over Browns QB not clearing COVID protocol for Raiders clash

Baker Mayfield has been voicing his displeasure with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players like himself for days. Mayfield tested positive for the virus at the end of last week. Due to the Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL was forced to move the Browns' game against the Las Vegas Raiders from Saturday afternoon to early Monday evening.

Baker Mayfield, along with backup quarterback Case Keenum, still hasn't tested negative and isn't cleared to play. Mayfield's wife, Emily, took to her social media accounts this afternoon to voice her and Baker's frustration over not being able to take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield posted a statement on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday afternoon to address her husband, Baker Mayfield, still being on the COVID-19 list. Mayfield said that she was frustrated because he feels "110%" and has tried everything to get a negative test, but to no avail. She acknowledged that the situation is out of their hands and that they've done everything they can.

Emily Mayfield continued that the couple will be cheering and rooting for the Browns from their couch in support. She also supported the Browns by saying that they needed to get the win and tie for the AFC North division lead.

Baker Mayfield on NFL's COVID-19 policy

Baker Mayfield had taken to Twitter on Thursday to voice his opinion on the NFL's COVID-19 testing policy.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield @NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. @NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here.

The NFL has since changed its protocols, saying that vaccinated players no longer have to be tested weekly, and as long as they don't have symptoms, they can take the field. The NFL announced a change in protocol after Mayfield tested positive, but the league still seems to have him under previous protocols.

The AFC North is still up for grabs. With the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Green Bay Packers along with a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, both teams are tied at the top with an 8-6 record.

The Cleveland Browns are currently 7-6. With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, they too will have their share of the tie for the division lead. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-6-1, just one game behind, leaving the division title an open battle for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Lambeau Field on Christmas afternoon to face the Green Bay Packers. Baker Mayfield does have a good chance at clearing protocol before Saturday.

