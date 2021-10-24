NFL Fantasy Football Week 7: 3 replacements for QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to have offseason surgery on his torn labrum, but his decision could severely affect his fantasy football value.

Early look at Sunday Notes, and how injuries are complicating the Browns' decision with Baker Mayfield's future

This season, Baker Mayfield has suffered multiple shoulder injuries to his non-throwing arm and was forced to miss Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Even though Mayfield said he would play through the pain, the team is going off what the medical staff says is best for their quarterback.

Mayfield won't be 100% for the Browns clash on Halloween against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if Mayfield can take the field, there's no guarantee he'll play well or finish the game.

It would be wise to bench Baker Mayfield in your keeper league in fantasy football and drop him in standard leagues. If you have Mayfield on the roster, you are down a quality QB1 in fantasy football and need to look for replacements, whether short-term or long-term.

NFL Fantasy Football advice: Three replacements for QB Baker Mayfield

#1 - Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most consecutive attempts without an INT:Carson Wentz 144

Matt Ryan 123

Matt Ryan is starting in just 60% of fantasy football leagues, but that will increase over the next few weeks. He has over 20 fantasy football points in his last two games, throwing over 40 passes in each game.

Ryan is ranked as the 23rd-best quarterback in fantasy football but has 1,332 yards and ten touchdowns this season. The offense will get Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage back into the lineup in time to face a weak Miami Dolphins defense.

Matt Ryan is a low-end QB1 at the moment but could end up as a good starter for the remainder of the season.

#2 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation “As far as Tua is concerned, he has not been set up for success to this point. … Some of it has been in Miami’s control and some of it has not.”- ESPN’s Louis Riddick “As far as Tua is concerned, he has not been set up for success to this point. … Some of it has been in Miami’s control and some of it has not.”- ESPN’s Louis Riddick https://t.co/mP0X82hIyV

Tua Tagovailoa is starting in 51% of fantasy football leagues and could be available in more leagues with the trade rumors. Miami could end up trading for Deshaun Watson, which would see Tua on a new team.

If he's traded to Washington or Houston, Tua will remain a good option in fantasy football. Tua is at least worth grabbing for a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this week.

#3 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers @Panthers Sam Darnold to Ian Thomas for 41 yards!📺: FOX Sam Darnold to Ian Thomas for 41 yards!📺: FOX https://t.co/3P3tgrdWs3

Sam Darnold has cooled off from his hot start to the season with just five fantasy football points in Week 5 and 11 in Week 6. Darnold is a fantasy football sleeper in Week 7 against the New York Giants, who have given up the fifth-most points to quarterbacks this season.

Again, Darnold is more of a short-term option that you may have to rotate in and out with another back-end QB1. He can at least help secure a win in Week 7 and Week 8.

