Is Baker Mayfield playing tonight? Panthers reportedly make decision ahead of preseason game versus Commanders

Baker Mayfield's status with the Carolina Panthers has been a huge topic of discussion since his arrival at the franchise. Head coach Matt Rhule hasn't yet named a leader in what is meant to be a quarterback battle. Many assumed it would be Mayfield after they traded for him, but that might not be the case.

Mayfield's health was a concern given how he battled through injury last year. As a result, it was not guaranteed that he'd be ready to play immediately in Carolina. Will he play tonight in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders?

According to NFL Insider Dov Kleiman and The Athletic, not only is he playing, but he's starting over Sam Darnold.

If true, this decision will put a few rumors to rest. First, the idea that Mayfield wasn't healthy. If he's suiting up and starting tonight, then he's healthy enough to play and should be fine going forward.

Second, it quashes the idea that they didn't bring Mayfield in to start. Rhule, Scott Fitterer and company probably didn't want to reveal their hand so early, but this preseason start helps them do so.

Who will be the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns?

When the Cleveland Browns roll into Charlotte for the season opener, all eyes will be on the Panthers, but only if Sam Darnold is on the bench. If Mayfield starts, everyone's going to want to see one of the top revenge games on the 2022 schedule. The only question is whether Mayfield will earn the starting job.

Carolina have been noncommittal about naming a starter in their supposed quarterback battle, and there's good reason for that. If there's a quarterback competition, teams are hesitant to let their future opponents know who to plan for.

However, there was hardly a chance that Mayfield wouldn't be the starter. Teams don't trade for starting level quarterbacks to have them back up the player they've been frustrated with.

Time will tell, and Baker Mayfield could be awful in preseason action. Sam Darnold could look really good and win his job back. That seems unlikely, which is why Mayfield starting Week 1 against Cleveland is a strong likelihood.

If Mayfield falters, the job could go back to Darnold, but all rumors and reports point to Baker Mayfield being the starter this year.

