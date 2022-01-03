Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight against Cleveland Browns on MNF?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the topic of many headlines, especially within the last week. All eyes will be on the 39 year old quarterback as he gets ready to make what is expected to be his final start at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger should be a first ballot inductee to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame when his time comes. He has taken the Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning two Lombardi Trophies. He and the Steelers have won eight AFC North divisional titles, the last coming in 2020. Roethlisberger has also been named to the NFL Pro Bowl six times.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers have had a rough season to put it mildly. The roster has been hit by injuries to key players at different times throughout the season. Including Roethlisberger, who has dealt with a shoulder, pectoral and hip injury while also testing positive for COVID-19 this season.

Will QB Ben Roethlisberger start tonight vs. Browns?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still mathematically in the NFL playoff race. It will be an uphill battle for the Steelers to be able to make it, but there is still a chance. A home game against the Cleveland Browns is always a hard fought battle and Monday evening will be no different.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will make the start against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Roethlisberger will likely have the roar and support of the crowd as he and the Steelers take the field.

Roethlisberger will definitely be looking to redeem himself against the Browns at home. His only home loss to the Browns in his 18 year career came last January in a Wild Card round defeat.

Roethlisberger will also be looking for redemption from last week's blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Roethlisberger went 23/35 with just 159 passing yards and one touchdown.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot Ben Roethlisberger: “I hope that the fans will say I never quit, I’ve given everything I have. Shoot, last week I was begging to get back in the game, down 30 with nine minutes to go. Coach let me go in that series and not the next one. I just don’t know how to quit.” #Steelers Ben Roethlisberger: “I hope that the fans will say I never quit, I’ve given everything I have. Shoot, last week I was begging to get back in the game, down 30 with nine minutes to go. Coach let me go in that series and not the next one. I just don’t know how to quit.” #Steelers

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,373 passing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, despite missing one game.

The Steelers will look to get Ben Roethlisberger his final win at Heinz Field on Monday night. But the Cleveland Browns defense won't give in that easily.

It's sure to be an AFC North divisional matchup for the ages and a game that everyone will be talking about for years to come. Ben Roethlisberger will personally want to leave on a winning note, as his legacy with the PIttsburgh Steelers has already been solidified.

