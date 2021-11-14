Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight vs. the Lions?

The loss of Ben Roethlisberger is a gut punch to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list Saturday after the quarterback tested positive for the virus.

The Steelers are 5-3, but most importantly, are riding a four-game winning streak. In the thick of a competitive AFC playoff race, now is not a good time for the Steelers to be without Roethlisberger.

The saving grace for the Steelers is that they face the last team in the NFL without a win, the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall. The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall.

Ben Roethlisberger isn't playing vs. the Lions

Ben Roethlisberger's absence means Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Rudolph hasn't started a game since the 2019 season.

Rudolph struggled consistently that season and averaged an uninspiring 6.2 yards per attempt.

Roethlisberger has played solidly in the Steelers' four-game winning streak. His lowest quarterback rating in those games was 94.7.

He's molded himself into an efficient game manager who has cut down on the risky throws.

Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool have settled into their roles as the top two wide receivers over their streak. Rudolph won't have Claypool to throw to this week, as he's out with a toe injury.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala Obviously, Ben Roethlisberger’s health, and how he’s feeling, are most important. It’s a long season. But on the football front: he’d averaged >200 yds/game, passed for 6 TDs/0 INTs and had a 104.6 passer rating over this #Steelers four-game win streak. Obviously, Ben Roethlisberger’s health, and how he’s feeling, are most important. It’s a long season. But on the football front: he’d averaged >200 yds/game, passed for 6 TDs/0 INTs and had a 104.6 passer rating over this #Steelers four-game win streak.

This season, the Steelers have averaged 20.3 points per game. Over the last four weeks, they've put up 23.5 per game.

The Steelers have gotten hot as an offense but will have to do the same with Rudolph behind center.

Najee Harris could be in for a big day without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback

Without Ben Roethlisberger, expect the Steelers to lean on Najee Harris regularly. Harris has proven himself to be one of the few true workhorse running backs in football.

His yards per carry average is somewhat disappointing, at just 3.6 yards per tote. But he's carried the rock 150 times, and a large part of his statistical struggles are due to his offensive line.

The offensive line will have a lot of pressure on them to protect Rudolph. The Lions' defense has failed at efficiently getting to the quarterback all season.

They're tied for third-fewest sacks in the league. But Rudolph struggled with holding onto the ball too long at times in 2019.

Najee Harris📈 In the last three seasons, the Steelers are 17-8 (.680) when Ben Roethlisberger starts and 8-7 (.533) when he doesn't. It has relied less on the passing game without him and averages 4.6 fewer points without him (Source: ESPN Stats and Info). #FantasyFootball Najee Harris📈 In the last three seasons, the Steelers are 17-8 (.680) when Ben Roethlisberger starts and 8-7 (.533) when he doesn't. It has relied less on the passing game without him and averages 4.6 fewer points without him (Source: ESPN Stats and Info). #FantasyFootball Najee Harris📈 https://t.co/8DKGTVxAJj

The Steelers have a profound amount of faith in Rudolph's ability to lead the offense. Having Harris in the backfield is a massive help for Rudolph.

Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be the backup for Rudolph as the Steelers try to avoid giving the Lions their first win of the season.

