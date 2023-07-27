Is Bomani Jones leaving ESPN? Insider dishes critical update about journalist's future

If everyone thinks the layoffs at ESPN were over, then they are sadly wrong.

in June, the sports network announced that it was laying off at least 20 employees as part of a cost-cutting plan under Disney CEO Bob Iger. Now Front Office Sports has learned that Bomani Jones, host of the likes of High Noon and The Right Time with Bomani Jones, will not be retained once his contract expires on July 31.

Jones, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 26, 1980, had been a contributor and panelist for ESPN since 2004; but he did not become an official employee until 2013, when he became a co-host of Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard. He also soon received his own show, The Right Time with Bomani Jones, in 2015. His other show, High Noon, would premiere three years later.

Bomani Jones speaks up on ESPN layoffs, future of sports media

Unsurprisingly, Bomani Jones has been well aware of the mass release and reshuffling of talent happening at his network and elsewhere. Just before the Writers' Guild of America Sports Solidarity Day, he told FOS:

“The economic fate of people in sports media is getting dicier and dicier by the day. “I think the ESPN layoffs were the beginning of it in a lot of ways. Seeing what happened [with] the New York Times shutting down their sports department and they moved those people to other desks, but at some point, they’re probably going to deem those people to be surplus and they’re not going to be there anymore.”

He also shared his thoughts on ESPN's plan to sell some of its ownership stakes to the sports leagues:

“The idea of selling stakes to the leagues, I don’t even understand it. Logically I don’t. I don’t know why that’s a winner for the leagues, the leagues can’t be the only people who would be willing to buy such a stake. I don’t understand how that works.”

And when asked if AI could replace humans in writing stories, he disagreed:

“There’s a level of creativity that the computers are never going to be able to replace that will always necessitate people.”

Jones is not the only ESPN employee whose contract may not be renewed. Former NBA shooting guard and current analyst Vince Carter may also be out when his contract expires in September, just before the beginning of the new basketball season.