ESPN is already the biggest name when it comes to sports broadcasting, airing various leagues and championships and a multitude of other programs. But the latest reports surrounding it could anger sports fans to the point of desertion.

On Friday, CNBC reported that the NFL, the NBA, and MLB had begun early talks with ESPN about a strategic partnership that could involve partial ownership. All three sports leagues air games on the network.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a longstanding relationship with Disney and look forward to continuing the discussions around the future of our partnership.”

But Twitter is already showing antipathy toward such a move, expressing concerns over corporate censorship:

"This would be terrible. They could first-hand censor whatever the hell they want and control the media. They partly do already but this would be overkill"

𝑹𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒔𝒌𝒊✰ @Embiitch @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops This would be terrible. They could first-hand censor whatever the hell they want and control the media. They partly do already but this would be overkill

Captain Crash @MrCaptainCrash @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops Absolute short-sighted move by leagues looking to expand while ESPN is looking to contract due to overpaying leagues and talent.



Financially- for the leagues- A suckers offer.

[email protected] @timothyzackery1 @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops They not doing this too better anything for the fans. Got got more to what benefits them. Always will be the reason when they make changes in network

casey barrett @kcMbarrett @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops Soo the leagues would control the media narrative on them.. that’s great

Gritty Get Litty 🚩 @GrittyGetLitty @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops This would be awful. This would be like watching North Korea news for news on North Korea.



Journalists shouldn’t be owned by the people they’re covering.

Infinite Context @InfiniteContex1 @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops Hopefully fox sports and a few others would sue on antitrust grounds

Jordan Kendall @JKendallCTN @_MLFootball @CNBCnow @LegionHoops How can you call yourself a "independent reporter" and support something like this?

Could ESPN's layoffs be related to strategic partnership talks?

These talks come shortly after ESPN announced a massive layoff of employees a few weeks ago. Some of the football personalities that have been affected are former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who had previously hosted a morning show with former Jay Williams and Max Kellerman and made frequent appearances on First Take; former quarterbacks Steve Young and Matt Hasselbeck, who had served as studio analysts; and presenter Suzy Kolber.

But according to First Take host Stephen A. Smith, more could be coming, and he identified himself as one of the potential next targets on his eponymous show:

"This ain't the end. More is coming. And, yes ladies and gentlemen, I could be next...Don't ever, ever, ever, as a black person take anything for granted.

“And one thing that I can tell you about, Stephen A, this ain't 2009. I really didn't see it coming. My eyes [are] always wide open now. I'm never comfortable. I never take anything for granted, and I never assume that I'm safe.”

But it is not as if ESPN is not hiring people to replace them. For starters, the network locked in former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee for five years and $85 million, and recently it has been heavily rumored to be courting Hall-of-Fame tight end and former Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe.

