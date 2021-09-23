Is Brandin Cooks playing in Week 3 against the Panthers?

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is by far the most talented player on his team. Many didn't know if Cooks would have a successful season, considering the issues surrounding the quarterback position in Houston. But his chemistry with Tyrod Taylor in the preseason sparked hopes that Cooks would be en route to having a big season in 2021.

Through two weeks of the NFL season, Cooks has been on par with other top receivers in the NFL. With a new quarterback under center in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, will Cooks be in the starting lineup?

Will WR Brandin Cooks start for the Houston Texans on Thursday night?

Brandin Cooks caught rookie quarterback Davis Mills' first career touchdown last week against the Cleveland Browns. Mills entered the game after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring and couldn't return. Now, Cooks will have the opportunity to catch even more passes from Mills in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Houston Texans PR @TexansPR



The play completes a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 8:08.



Cooks is the Texans' number one wide receiver. He will be getting even more targets in Week 3 as receiver Danny Amendola is listed as out for Thursday's game with a thigh injury. Receivers Nico Collins and Anthony Miller are also injured and their status for the game against the Panthers will be a game-time decision.

The Houston Texans will be facing a tough Carolina Panthers defense that has been one of the best through two weeks of the season. The Panthers held the Saints to just six points last week and the New York Jets to 14 points in Week 1.

Brandin Cooks has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL so far this season. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Cooks had nine catches on 14 targets, with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.

In Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had two- 40-yard catches and has led the Texans in catches in both weeks. Cooks currently has 210 receiving yards, putting him in the top five in the NFL for receiving yards and in the top ten in catches.

Cooks is now in his eighth NFL season, and at just 27 years old, he has already had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including the 1,150 he had last season for the Houston Texans. Cooks is on pace to record another 1,000-yard season in 2021.

