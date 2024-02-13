Is Brandon Aiyuk under fifth-year contract with 49ers? 5 landing spots if WR demands trade in 2024

Brandon Aiyuk was among the many tools at the disposal for the San Francisco 49ers where they made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2024 before falling to the genius of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But the player who was drafted in 2020 is now entering his fifth year, which is when teams start worrying about whether they will stick with their franchise.

Luckily for the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk's fifth year option was exercised prior to the Super Bowl and therefore he is officially under contract with them. He is set to earn a guaranteed amount of $14.1 million.

That said, it is entirely possible that they will negotiate a new deal with him and try to backload the contract to create cap space in the present. San Francisco believes that their Super Bowl window is now, especially with Brock Purdy on his base rookies contract, and will try to entice the wide receiver with guarantees and bonuses in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But this is where there is chance of negotiations breaking down. Brandon Aiyuk knows how fickle the NFL can be and a freak injury may end his career. He might not be willing to sacrifice for the team when others around him are on top dollar. If such a situation comes to pass, even though unlikely, then he might demand a trade before the 2024 season begins. In that case, here are some of the franchises that might be the best landing spots for him.

Brandon Aiyuk 2024 landing spots if he demands a trade

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

If you cannot beat the Kansas City Chiefs, you might as well join them. Having won the Super Bowl, they will not be in a position to draft an elite wide receiver high up the draft. And they know that they need some help in the receiving corps despite their title win. Their defense carried the day in crucial situations as the offense fell from its previous standards.

With the likes of Chris Jones possibly moving on and Travis Kelce getting older, they need to recalibrate their offense. They are projected to have salary cap space in exces of $20 million and could choose to pay Brandon Aiyuk to achieve their objectives.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow. His connection with Ja'Marr Chase is one of the most feared in the league. But opposite him some help might be needed as the like of Tee Higgins could be leaving. The Bengals quarterback remains the only one other than Tom Brady to defeat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. In the last five years, Cincinnati is the only other representative from the AFC in the Super Bowl other than the Chiefs.

Brandon Aiyuk could decide that going to a team that has every chance to compete for top honors might be a good idea. They are projected to have more than $60 million in cap space and should likely be able to afford him.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee TItans have been struggling and searching for an answer at the wide receiver position ever since they moved on from A.J. Brown. DeAndre Hopkins did record a 1,000 yard season but he was not the force of old.

With Brian Callahan joining as head coach and having a sterling offensive play design resume with some of the best quartrbacks in the league, the Titans might be the surprise team next season. They also are projected to have over $70 million in cap space and adding a weapon like Brandon Aiyuk could make them formidable.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the biggest underachievers this year. They have a potentially elite quarterback in Justin Herbert. Austin Ekeler can play the swiss knife role like Christian McCaffrey does. Adding Brandon Aiyuk to that offense might do wonders.

Jim Harbaugh has come in as the new head coach and will be looking to make an immediate impact. He has previously worked with the San Francisco 49ers and understands the culture of that franchise. The wide receiver might feel comfortable moving there because of that. In addition, he will get to stay in California. The Chargers, though, are struggling for cap space and are projected to be more than $40 million in the deficit and it will need some creative accouting to get over that.

#5 - New York Jets

Much of the emphasis for why the New York Jets failed this year came down to Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear that ruled him out for the season. However, what that also allowed observers to realize is that their offensive line needs fixing and that they do not have an elite wide receiver outside Garrett Wilson.

Expand Tweet

If the Jets are indeed serious about winning the Super Bowl, they need to add another good receiver. If they spend their draft capital in getting offensive linemen, then getting a veteran wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk might not be the worst idea. They have more than $7 million in projected cap space for 2024. That is not high but restructuring elsewhere could free up more money.