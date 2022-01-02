Is Carson Wentz playing today against the Raiders?

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) are currently in the thick of the AFC Playoff race. They are currently in fifth place in the AFC playoff standings but only trail the division-leading Tennessee Titans (10-5) by one game.

The Titans are currently the second seed in the AFC playoffs, so each game is just as critical for them as well as they continue to chase the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the conference.

With Carson Wentz recently testing positive for COVID-19, will be allowed to play in the game today with the NFL COVID-19 protocols?

Carson Wentz has been activated off of the COVID-19/reserve list to start against the Raiders

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was an initial blow to a team fighting for a chance to capture the AFC South division crown.

Wentz was then required to quarantine for five days and five days and then test negative on Sunday in order to play.

On Saturday, the Colts' starting quarterback was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list and will start today against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts @Colts Heard you guys wanted Carson content. Heard you guys wanted Carson content. https://t.co/0pUiRNdZ8b

If there were any doubts, Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke with a reporter before the game to clarify the playing status of Carson Wentz:

Indianapolis Colts @Colts QB1 is good to go. QB1 is good to go.

"Carson was cleared this morning, so we're all good to go. He's ready to go. He's had a good week of prep and we're expecting, you know, a good game."

The confirmation could not have come at a better time for Wentz and the Colts. The Raiders have been a tough out for opponents all season long, despite the many obstacles (many self-inflicted) that the team has suffered throughout this season.

The Raiders are also still in the hunt for a playoff spot, so they will give nothing but their best effort as they have done all season.

The Colts are also happy to have Carson Wentz back because the Tennessee Titans are expecting to have their star running back Derrick Henry back in the fold much sooner rather than later.

The 2,000 yards plus rusher from last season was on another torrid pace to perhaps once again enter the NFL record books, but he suffered a foot injury earlier in the season.

Henry had surgery performed on the foot in November to heal a fracture and now seems likely to be on the mend in time for the NFL playoffs.

The Titans are a different team with Henry in the fold by not allowing teams to stack the box with nine players.

Thankfully for the Colts, Carson Wentz is back and starting today against the Raiders.

Edited by LeRon Haire