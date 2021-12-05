Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing tonight vs. Broncos?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn't been able to catch a break this season. In the Chiefs' first two games, Edwards-Helaire averaged a mere 3.29 yards per carry. He exploded in Weeks 3 and 4 with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. But in Week 5, he sprained his MCL and was put on IR.

The former first-round pick missed five games due to the injury. In Week 11, he returned and ran well against the Dallas Cowboys. But entering a pivotal point in the season in Week 13, his status is uncertain. Here's the latest on whether the Chiefs will have their promising running back against the Denver Broncos.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to play vs. Broncos

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has recovered from his sprained MCL, but he has dealt with the stomach flu. He wasn't feeling well enough to practice Friday, which caught the eye of fans. But head coach Andy Reid reassured the media Friday that he expects the running back to play.

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor Andy Reid said Rashad Fenton & Lucas Niang are out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.



Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor Andy Reid said Rashad Fenton & Lucas Niang are out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.



Reid also said Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn't practice because he had a stomach flu. Reid expects Edwards-Helaire to play Sunday.

That's good news for the Chiefs, who have searched for balance within their offense. Defenses have changed how they cover the Chiefs' passing game. That has made the need for a consistent running game more important than ever.

The Chiefs have averaged 111.9 yards per game on the ground, but that's only good for the 17th best in the NFL. Darrel Williams was a solid backup in Edwards-Helaire's place but was less efficient with his attempts.

While Clyde Edwards-Helaire averages 4.8 yards per attempt, Williams averages just 3.6. Edwards-Helaire is a good receiving back as well, which is something Andy Reid should utilize more. Especially against a man-heavy scheme like the Broncos' run.

Dwain McFarland @dwainmcfarland The Chiefs face the second-heaviest man coverage team in the Broncos (42%) in Week 13.



Chiefs' man/zone tgts per route:



33%, 28% -- Tyreek Hill

24%, 20% -- Travis Kelce

13%, 20% -- Mecole Hardman

7%, 19% -- Darrell Williams

Dwain McFarland @dwainmcfarland The Chiefs face the second-heaviest man coverage team in the Broncos (42%) in Week 13.



Chiefs' man/zone tgts per route:



33%, 28% -- Tyreek Hill

24%, 20% -- Travis Kelce

13%, 20% -- Mecole Hardman

7%, 19% -- Darrell Williams

14%, 8% -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (small sample)

The strength of the Broncos' defense is in the secondary. Pat Surtain II has given Micah Parsons the only real competition for defensive rookie of the year. Their front-seven hasn't been as dominant as expected due to injuries. But they got Bradley Chubb back from IR, who demands attention for his ability.

Patrick Mahomes has been hot and has played more like his vintage self in the past two weeks. It's great to see the 2018 MVP regaining form and confidence from his early-season slump.

But to beat a division rival like the Broncos, Clyde Edwards-Helaire can't be an afterthought. The Broncos have never been victorious against Mahomes in his career.

They'll have the most pressure on them to win a game in a long time as all eyes will be watching Sunday night. The winner moves into first place in the AFC West. The winners will have bragging rights until their paths cross again in Week 18.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar