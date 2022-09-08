Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight as the Los Angeles Rams compete against Buffalo Bills?

Cooper Kupp is kitting-up tonight as the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Los Angeles Rams, will kick off the 2022 NFL season. They will play against potential contenders this campaign in the Buffalo Bills. This will be the first time that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have faced each other. The game will be played at the So-Fi Stadium in L.A.

The star-studded matchup will see Kupp and Stafford play alongside each other. Josh Allen leads the offensive side with receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Devin Singletary. The game will begin at 8:20 pm. ET, and you can watch the live telecast on NBC.

Cooper Kupp will play his 72nd game with Los Angeles. The Rams drafted Kupp as the overall 69th pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Kupp was very successful last season as a starting wide receiver. He won the triple crown of receptions (145), receiving yards (1947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He helped his side win the Super Bowl 2022. He is in great shape and would like to achieve what he did last season.

Last season, Matthew Stafford joined the Rams and took the place of Jared Goff. Kupp's performance saw a steep increase after this change. The pair are one of the greatest QB-WR duos in the NFL today. Kupp even credited Stafford's presence on the team as the reason for his breakout year.

How good is the relationship between Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford?

Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford share a great relationship. We got to see it when Kupp signed his three-year, $80 million contract extension with the Rams while wearing Stafford's Jersey. Kupp also mentioned that he did nothing extraordinary, it was all because of his relationship with Stafford.

During the practice sessions, offensive coordinator Liam Coen gave an insight into the two players. He revealed that the two have been watching movies together before meetings and after practice sessions. Coen thinks the two have a special bond and the way they can communicate on the field is very impressive.

We will see how they get on in the big season opener in Los Angeles.

