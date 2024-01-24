Is Dak Prescott leaving Cowboys? Exploring QB’s future after recent controversy around franchise

The Dallas Cowboys enter a defining offseason after yet another poor playoff loss with Dak Prescott again being at the enter of the frustration.

With the 48-32 loss, for some fans, the whole blame doesn't lie with Dak, after all, he did score 32 points and while yes, those were in garbage time. But other fans have pointed out Dan Quinn's defense for being run over as one who should shoulder most of the blame.

In the aftermath of the loss, there were several family members of Cowboys players who vented their frustration, as Micah Parsons' brother, Dak's brother Tad, and CeeDee Lamb's mom who said "Dak ain't it," as the focus and pressure is squarely on the Cowboys this offseason.

But still, for all the blame aimed at Quinn and Mike McCarthy for the failures, some fans have sharpened the pitchforks and are after Dak and want him out.

But could Dallas actually do it?

Is moving on from Dak Prescott doable for the Cowboys?

In short, the answer is yes Dallas could, by making him a post-June 1 cut, but in doing so would have to eat a huge $59 million cap hit, which the Cowboys likely wouldn't do.

Secondly, if moving off Dak Prescott is what Dallas wanted to do, what other quarterback will be able to get the Cowboys to a spot where Prescott did? And also, one that won't be expensive? Have faith in Trey Lance or Cooper Rush?

Didn't think so.

What is also important to remember is that Prescott is coming off his best-ever season in the NFL under McCarthy as his play-caller. Dak threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions as he led the Cowboys to yet another 12-5 season.

The obvious and smart move for the Cowboys, whether fans like it or not is to extend Dak Prescott to lower his cap hit for next season. With that salary cap breathing room, it will allow the franchise to re-sign Lamb, and possibly Parsons in a year or two.

Additionally, extending Prescott will allow the front office, if they choose to, to go and sign some free agents to help put Dallas over the top.

So while fans want Dak Prescott gone, doing that would put Dallas in a horrible position for 2024 and beyond from a financial standpoint. Like it or not, Prescott will be the Cowboys quarterback next season and will be getting a contract extension.