Skip Bayless claims CeeDee Lamb's mother 'hit a nerve', soured Cowboys locker room with heated Dak Prescott rant

The Dallas Cowboys' family members often speak out on the team, and CeeDee Lamb's mother is the latest to bring something up. Noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless believes her comments may have been right on the money and that she's bringing up issues with the team that need to be addressed quickly.

Expand Tweet

Bayless said on Undisputed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I believe Ceedee's mother just hit a nerve in that locker room because I believe there are lots of players and lots of people upstairs who are starting to wonder if Dak is ever going to be the answer instead of the question. He's not the answer. When she says he ain't it, she is right about that."

He continued, wondering whether or not there were internal issues or how Lamb is feeling about their situation moving forward:

"I don't know if there's underlying issues going on that are now coming to the surface. I don't know if Ceedee believes that Dak just isn't the answer in Dallas, and now it's coming to the forefront where it's clear to me we are stuck with Dak when we shouldn't be stuck with Dak."

Lamb's mother brought up Dak Prescott after the Cowboys' loss. They shockingly ended their season early thanks in no small part to offensive struggles. The QB threw two pick sixes in the loss.

The Green Bay Packers' win forced Lamb's mom to social media, where she said Prescott wasn't the solution and got into debates on whether or not they could convince C.J. Stroud to come to Dallas instead.

Are the Cowboys going to move on from Dak Prescott?

After the loss to the Packers, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted that he needed to be better. Even after an MVP caliber season, he knew his playoff performance was not up to par.

Are the Cowboys moving on from Dak Prescott?

When asked whether or not head coach Mike McCarthy should be on the hot seat, Prescott turned it on himself. While Jerry Jones likes the QB, he knows he can't play like this and therefore shouldn't be assured of anything.

Nevertheless, it doesn't seem as if they are planning to move on from Prescott right now.